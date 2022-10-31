Bolsonaro lost Brazil’s presidential election and leftist Lula returned to his third term as president

Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court announced Sunday midnight Hungarian time that leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the second round of Sunday’s presidential election against incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Based on final results, Lula won 50.9 percent of valid votes and Bolsonaro 49.1 percent. Lula led Brazil twice for four-year terms between 2003 and 2011, and his third term will begin with his inauguration on January 1, 2023.

No presidential election in Brazil has been this close since the fall of the military dictatorship in 1985, but on the other hand, Bolsonaro is the first president to fail to win a second term.

This small difference is important, as Bolsonaro has repeatedly said he wants to rig elections by manipulating electronic voting machines that have been operating flawlessly since 1996, following former US President Donald Trump’s 2020 fraud plan. He will not recognize possible failure. While turnout was less than 80 percent, 1.42 percent of voters did not indicate their preference and 3.16 percent voted invalid.

Minutes after the official result was announced, Portugal’s Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron, several Latin American leaders congratulated Lula, and half an hour later, congratulations came from US President Joe Biden. The unspoken sentiment of international leaders may be behind the quick reactions Completed action Bolsonaro is front-loaded, and Brazil is avoiding a desperate and violent midterm with a capital blockade as the U.S. has to navigate the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

They wanted to bury me alive, but here I am

– began his victory speech one night Hungarian time, declaring his victory as a victory for the all-democracy movement, citing Lula’s prison sentence, which was later declared illegal, despite the political divide that reverberated over the results. : “There are not two Brazils, we are one people”. The future president pledged to fight relentlessly against racism, prejudice and discrimination and called the eradication of hunger and malnutrition, which affects millions of people, his most important mission. He also promised to take action against deforestation of the Amazon.

At three-thirty in the morning Hungarian time, Bolsonaro has yet to appear in public. According to the Guardian However, members of the defeated president’s circles indicated to the right-wing Brazilian newspaper Antagonista that Bolsonaro would not call Lula on Sunday night, nor was he prepared to question the decision.

Lula couldn’t be happier either

As in the first round four weeks earlier, the number and output of electronic votes first came from areas where Bolsonaro had the most support; However, it was known from the outset that results would be slow to come from many pro-Lula areas – particularly the relatively more backward northeastern states. The left-wing candidate led with 72 percent, but his narrow advantage fell short of initial expectations.

Less than three hours passed between the closing of the polls and the publication of the final results, a pace – apart from the fact that electronic voting machines do the totaling themselves – unlike before. Although the governorships were decided in twelve of the twenty-six states, there was no need to jump in the votes cast for the federal and state legislatures.

Bolsonarians mourn presidential defeat in Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Wagner Meyer/Getty Images

The shockingly close result also shows the division of Brazilian society, but Lula’s exercise of power has certainly been made harder by the fact that most of the general elections, which took place at the same time as the first round of presidential elections, were organized around Bolsonaro. , and the party coalition, which included various parties from the extreme right to the center right, scored several surprising victories. Along with these, he significantly strengthened his positions in the Federal Assembly and in the leadership of key member states such as São Paulo.

In Lula’s campaign, he also tried to channel non-leftist voters — his vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alkmin, is also from the center-right — so the focus was on his commitment to democracy. The future president promised to create and end the Brazilian Environmental Protection Commission, a government authority specializing in the protection of indigenous Indian peoples – and the habitats of indigenous peoples – and a separate ministry for Indian affairs. Exploitation of the Amazon rainforest has reached critical proportions under Bolsonaro. Lula also announced a series of social measures; It would increase direct aid and taxes for the rich, expand the social housing program and relieve loans for those most in need.

In the first round, pollsters actually failed

In the first round held on October 2 as part of Brazil’s general election, no candidate managed to secure at least 50 percent of the vote. Lula came close to winning the first round with 48.42 percent, and he had already secured his support in the second round, the two ousted centrist candidates who received a combined 7 percent support.

Despite being five percentage points behind Lula, Bolsonaro was able to post a 43.2 percent result in a landslide victory as he exceeded initial expectations by 10-15 percentage points. It gave new impetus to his second-round campaign, which had essentially started from a serious disadvantage, with the last poll data trailing him by an average of only 2-5 percent.

When highway police also become armed

As I noted in an article about a runoff campaign full of fake news and dirty tricks, the Bolsonaro administration tried to block the vote for the poor, who had already traditionally voted for Lula in the first round. These barriers appeared in the form of concrete roadblocks during the second round, with federal highway police setting up reinforced checkpoints in some areas where they stopped buses transporting Lula voters to the polls.

However, the detained voters still managed to cast their ballots on time, according to the Supreme Electoral Court, which was made up of members of leading judicial bodies – despite this, the Electoral Court, which has extreme powers, initiated proceedings against. Chief Captain of the Federal Highway Police.

Jair Bolsonaro after voting in Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Fabio Teixeira / Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via AFP

In Belo Horizonte, Brazil’s sixth-largest city, the federally run local public transport agency broke the law when it didn’t make public transport free even on election day – as required by electoral law, leaving it badly behind in funding. Circumstance is not a barrier to voting.

The BBC’s Brazilian correspondent, despite the irregularities, saw oilier voting and smaller taxes than in the first round. reported.

As elections are traditionally public holidays in many localities, large crowds took to the streets on Sunday to cheer the victory of their presidential candidate. Thanks to an emotionally intense campaign – to put it mildly – the police mobilization was huge. Many of Bolsonaro’s supporters wore Brazilian jerseys, the most characteristic color choice of Lula sympathizers being the red of the labor movement.

Clash between labor leader and army officer

We’ve written extensively about the two candidates and their stakes in the election here, but if you want to know them now, here’s what you need to know about two undoubtedly colorful people.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who ruled the country twice between 2003 and 2011, but still held decisive influence for years, ushered in an economic boom and pioneered progressive reforms that lifted millions of people out of extreme poverty. In 2011, Lula handed over power to his former running mate and later commander-in-chief, Dilma Rousseff, with 80 percent support, but both were buried under him by massive corruption scandals in the middle of the decade.

Lula was also sent to prison in 2018, but the court overturned the verdict in 2021 due to repeated procedural and partisan objections, so the 77-year-old former union leader could carry out many of his presidential campaigns as a kind of left-wing martyr.

Bolsonaro and Lula in a televised debate – Photo: Evaristo Sa / AFP

His challenger, Jair Bolsonaro, retired as a low-ranking military officer and turned to politics. Through the cycles, he was considered a loud but insignificant representative, however, in 2018, the total loss of credit of the political elite, the economic crisis that started in 2014, YouTube algorithms pushed their fake news videos. Faces of millions of Brazilians, Brazilian and international big capital and the mobilization of tens of thousands of followers, charismatic Christian movements rose to the top of the country.

Bolsonaro with his militant liberalism and anti-science; He has had a shocking effect on the country, like Donald Trump, who is in many ways a role model in America, indifferent to environmental destruction, human rights and democracy. The president quickly became Viktor Orbán’s natural ally – an alliance that has largely been exhausted by the distance and different priorities of the two countries, the greater agreement shown in some right-wing and far-right ideological phrases.

Bolsonaro has shown a disastrous performance in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which is characterized by loud repetition of dark anti-vaccine narratives and indifference to the victims. In a country of 221 million people, a combination of corruption (for months the federal government tried to “know” about the epidemic) and corruption contributed to the fact that the epidemic claimed nearly 700,000 lives, according to official data. People. Read more about Bolsonaro’s shock production of pandemic management and his campaign against democratic institutions here.