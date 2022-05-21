May 21, 2022

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is open to astronauts

Boeing’s first Starliner capsule on the International Space Station has officially opened to astronauts living aboard the orbiting laboratory.

commercial starliner Space ship, who arrived friday On an unmanned test flight to the station, it was opened by NASA astronaut Robert Haines at 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT) to begin about five days of tests on the capsule. He is a major teacher of Boeing and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which selected Boeing and SpaceX to transport astronauts to International Space Station in 2014.

