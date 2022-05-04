May 4, 2022

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is on its way to launch the OFT-2 mission to the space station on May 19

Company representatives and NASA officials said the Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule is still on its way to achieving its critical test launch on May 19.

starliner It was supposed to take off on an unmanned mission to International Space Station Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) is called August 2021. But standard pre-launch checks revealed that 13 of the 24 oxidizer valves in the Starliner service module’s propulsion system were stuck.

