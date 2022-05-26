Boeing Starliner returns safely to Earth after second test flight

Starliner Boeing has is back to earth safely after docking With the International Space Station for the first time. Boeing 2 orbital flight test for six days a task The spacecraft came to an end when the spacecraft landed at the US Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It’s the first US capsule to land on land instead of in the ocean. The Starliner exited the International Space Station at 2:36 p.m. ET and By 6:05 PMwas firing its thrusts to get out of orbit.

The unmanned Starliner, which has taken more than 800 pounds of equipment to the International Space Station (including a kirbal satellite program plush toy), returned more than 600 pounds of merchandise. Among the items returned were reusable nitrogen and oxygen recharging system tanks, which are used to provide air for those on the International Space Station. will be packed and return it to the space station at a later time.

The spacecraft’s first test flight took place in 2019. While it reached orbit, a problem with the automation system prevented the thrusters from being launched, which means Starliner is unable to dock with the International Space Station. that Attempt A second test flight last year was canceled due to a propulsion system valve problem, resulting in Nine months late. Meanwhile, SpaceX led to There are more manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) than previously planned.

After evaluating the data from this flight, Boeing will be able to begin planning manned flights that will take astronauts to the space station and return them to Earth. New York times NASA says the astronauts will travel aboard the Starliner this summer, and the mission could be completed before the end of the year.

Mark Naby, Vice President and Program Director, Boeing Commercial Crew Program, said:

“We did excellent flight testing of a complex system that we expected to learn from along the way and with the completion of OFT-2 we will incorporate lessons learned and continue work to prepare for manned flight testing and NASA certification. Thank you to the NASA and Boeing team that put so much of themselves into the Starliner.”

Mariella Munn contributed to this story.