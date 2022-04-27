Boeing Loses $1 Billion in Trump Air Force One Deal

Boeing It revealed on Wednesday that it lost $1.1 billion in costs related to its deal with the Trump administration to retrofit two 747 jumbo jets to serve as Air Force One — and CEO Dave Calhoun admitted that the airline giant “maybe” shouldn’t have done the deal in the first place.

Boeing warned in a regulatory filing that more losses to the Air Force One contract could come in future quarters.

Air Force One is the official designation for any aircraft carrying the President of the United States.

“Airplane, I would call it a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation, and a unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn’t have taken,” Calhoun said in a call with analysts.

“But we’ve got where we are, and we’re going to deliver great planes,” Calhoun said shortly after. Boeing reported a loss in the first quarter of 2022.

“And we will realize the costs associated with that.”

Boeing on Wednesday reported a net loss of $1.2 billion in the first quarter, at a cost of $660 million linked to delays and higher costs of the presidential program.