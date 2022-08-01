Federal regulators on Friday cleared the way for Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, which were paused more than a year ago due to quality concerns.

Boeing submitted a plan to the Federal Aviation Administration this spring to examine and fix these issues, which the agency approved Friday in a major milestone on the plane’s delivery route, according to a person familiar with the decision, and it was not. Authorized by the agency to share the news. The FAA will still inspect the planes before they are delivered to Boeing customers.

The Dreamliner is a twin-aisle aircraft commonly used for long international flights and is an important part of the Boeing fleet. It appeals to airlines in part because it is more fuel-efficient than older wide-body aircraft.