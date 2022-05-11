Bodybuilder Callum von Mauger fights for life in the intensive care unit after jumping out a window

bodybuilding star Callum von Mauger He is reportedly fighting for his life after he jumped out of a window and inflicted a serious injury to his spine, according to multiple outlets.

Popular bodybuilding website Generation Iron reported that the famous Australian actor and bodybuilder jumped from a second floor window on May 6… which they said left him in hospital in a critical condition.

The outlet says that von Moger is in the intensive care unit… where he underwent surgery to treat his injuries.

The reason behind the alleged act has not been confirmed, but there are reports that the 31-year-old has been cruelly cheated recently…even in a feud with his parents.

But, just last week, von Moger – World Fitness Federation 3x’ Mr. Universe Winner – Posted on social media, pledging to be a better person.

He wrote, “Everyone has a past. We’ve all gone through hard times. I admit. I’ve been wrong many times.”

“But I don’t bother thinking about negative thoughts from the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. I try so hard to stay strong but I have my days too.”

In addition to Callum’s success on stage, he has also appeared on the silver screen. In 2018, the god of bodybuilding pictures Arnold Schwarzenegger In “larger”.

CvM has also appeared in other films…appearing in Generation Iron 2.

He is also a social media star… He has amassed over 3 million followers on Instagram. See also Coachella 2022 - LIVE: All the updates from the California Music Festival as day two begins

Callum is also part of one of the best TMZ Sports clips ever … when he, along with our photographer, Andrew CapuccittiThey took off their shirts and made the pike dance.



Since news of the incident surfaced online, there has been an outpouring of love and support for Von Moger.