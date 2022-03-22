Bob Saget’s Hotel Room Headboard Pictures That Could Have Caused Death

Bob Saget He may have died after bumping his head against the headboard of his hotel room in Orlando – at least that’s what authorities think – and they just released body photos.

The headboard – in the Ritz-Carlton room – is padded, although cops say there’s a hard surface underneath… they think Bob hit his head on that surface, causing a fatal brain haemorrhage.

Reason for the theory – Bob’s head wasn’t bleeding from the outside when they discovered his body. They assumed he hit his head in his sleep after 2 am.

The truth is… the authorities say they may not know exactly what caused the fatal contact. The reason they stuck to the headboard theory – the medical examiner concluded that Bob hit his head on “something hard, covered with something soft”.

Looks like Bob used the bathroom before bed. There is a towel in the bathtub and toiletries in the shower as well as on the table.

The interesting thing is … Bob may have taken a shower, although the authorities did not say so. It leaves open the possibility that Bob might have an injury in the bathroom, although it doesn’t align with the theory that something hard was covered in something soft.

There's also their interview cops with the hotel valet, who said Bob was in good spirits when he arrived just after 2am. The employee said Bob had no signs of dizziness, slurred speech or other indications of a head injury…and there was no damage to his car indicating he was in a wreck. Further support the theory that the accident occurred in his room. He also looked good in a photo taken with the server.