Bob Saget Family Sues, Blocks Release of Death Records – Deadline

Bob SagetWidow Kelly Rizzo and her three daughters filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Orange County, Florida, and the medical examiner’s office, seeking to keep certain sealed records related to the investigation into the comedian’s recent death.

“In the course of these investigations, the defendants created records that include photographs, video and audio recordings, legally protected autopsy information and all other legally protected information,” the lawsuit states, according to CNN report. “Based on information and belief, some of these records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by the defendants during the defendants’ investigations.”

Today, Florida Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu issued a temporary injunction blocking the release of these records, ABC News mentioned.

The family was from first announced Saget’s cause of death: head trauma, likely after he accidentally hit his head and fell asleep. The medical examiner later confirmed that Saget’s death was “accidental” and “the result of blunt trauma to the head”.

“The facts of the investigation must be made public, but this material must be kept confidential out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family,” the family’s attorney told CNN on Wednesday. This is sensitive information.”

Among the family’s concerns is that “some news and media outlets have made or plan to submit public records requests” for exact details of Saget’s death.