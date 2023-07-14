Bob Iger’s big ideas for Disney include cutting costs at Marvel

One of those changes includes cutting the company’s spending on Marvel and Marvel star Warsrelated to. As for the reason, Iger says the influx of Marvel TV shows has “reduced focus and attention” on its films, resulting in disappointing box office performances.

When asked if Iger would step back from Marvel and star WarsSays Egger, “You’re stepping back not only for focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative. Spend less on what we make, profit less.” Iger also adds that it is possible for Disney to license some of its original content to other streaming services, rather than keeping it all on Disney Plus.

Disney’s linear business may also undergo some changes. Iger hinted at looking “extensively” at opportunities for cable TV networks, such as ABC, National Geographic and FX, likely indicating that Disney is exploring selling those channels. “They may not be a Disney staple,” Iger says. “Obviously there’s creativity and content that they create that’s key to Disney, but the distribution model, the business model that’s the basis of this business, which has been very profitable over the years, is definitely broken.”

For ESPN, Iger says that sports as an industry “stand very high.” While Disney isn’t looking to separate from the network, Iger says the company may look at “strategic partners” that could help with “distribution or content.” He also adds that there is an “inevitability” to cut off the network from the cable, Something that was heavily hinted at in the recent past. See also HBO Max's Dune series has lost a director and one of its leading actresses

In addition to the issues that Eger internally blames on Chapek, according to A report from The Wall Street JournalDisney is also dealing with writers and actors strikes that Iger believes are disruptive. “There’s a level of expectation they have that’s unrealistic and they add to a set of challenges that this business already faces that are frankly very dangerous and disruptive,” Egger says.

Julie Fisher, actress and national treasurer for SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents Hollywood actors, called Iger’s statement “nonsense.” during an interview with CNN. “There are people who make hundreds of millions of dollars,” Fisher says. “They’re taking advantage of our backs and if we want a little little piece of that going on, it’s not unreasonable.”