Bob Dylan covers Jerry Lee Lewis in honor of the Nottingham concert

Bob Dylan Greeting for Jerry Lee Lewis At a concert in Nottingham on Friday night (October 28), covering “I Can’t Say Goodbye”.

after, after False reports of his death earlier this week, Rock and roll pioneer Louis is confirmed dead at the age of 87 On Friday, death from natural causes at home in Desoto County, Mississippi.

During his party at the Motorpoint Arena that same night, Dylan played a version of ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’, the song written by Don Robertson and made famous by Lewis’ coverage in his book ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’.A Taste Of Country album from 1970.

Presenting the rendition, Dylan said, “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee is gone. We’re going to play this song, one of his songs. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.”

Watch the performance below.

Lewis, who came to prominence in the late 1950s with songs like Breathless and High School Confidential, was He was hospitalized in Memphis after suffering a stroke In 2019. While he was forced to cancel some planned appearances, he made a full recovery.

The singer was born in Louisiana and became a session musician in 1956 at Sun Records in Memphis, eventually playing with the likes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins. Nicknamed “The Killer” for his outrageous performance, the rockabilly star has recorded 40 studio albums during his career.

Lewis’ career has also been marked by controversy. In 1958, while embarking on a tour of the United Kingdom, journalists discovered that Mira Gill Brown, his wife who was traveling with him, was only 13 years old and so was his cousin. It was also revealed that he was still married to his second wife at the time of his vows with Brown. After the news spread, his tour was cancelled, and Lewis was blacklisted from the radio.

that NME obituary Louis It reads: “The last of the gang to die was the most contemptuous and the quickest of his contemporaries. Elvis Presley He was the king of rock’n’roll, Little Richard Her king and her queen. And Jerry Lee? He called himself the killer.

“The other side of his character has been a series of unfortunate controversies that have largely overshadowed his legacy.”