Boardwalk Empire star Michael Pitt has been hospitalized after an explosion in New York City



Play video content



TMZ.com

the actor Michael Pete He was taken into police custody last Friday and taken to hospital after a very public explosion in New York City, TMZ has learned.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Pete strapped to a stretcher and surrounded by EMS technicians dragging him down the sidewalk in Bushwick, Brooklyn, likely to a waiting ambulance. Pete seems to be in a daze… first stares at the sky, then turns his head aside as he lies quietly on a stretcher.

Law enforcement sources tell us… that someone called 911 to report a male (Pete) was throwing things at people, possibly from the roof of a building.

Police quickly responded to the scene and Pete was arrested, but he was not charged with a crime because he was considered an emotionally disturbed person. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This past July, Pitt had another row with the law at the same location, and was arrested on charges of assault and petty theft. The actor allegedly snatched a man’s phone from his hand and repeatedly punched him in the head before taking the phone. Fortunately, the man was only slightly injured.

In New York, a person who has been placed in a forced psychiatric condition can only be held for 72 hours, unless the hospital asks a judge to hold the patient, and then only for a maximum of 60 days. We don’t know Pete’s current status. See also Justin Timberlake is selling a catalog of songs for $100 million to be funded with the support of Blackstone