BNP Rock’s girlfriend is speaking for the first time since his murder

PnB RockHis girlfriend’s world was turned upside down the day he was murdered…but she says his actions saved her life, putting her under a table and out of harm’s way.

Stephanie Sibonhuang She posted a lengthy comment on Instagram on Thursday, the first time she’s spoken since PnB shot Inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles a month ago.

Steve says, “I’m not 100% okay. If I wasn’t spiritual, I might kill myself (but then I’d go to hell and my leg isn’t there).” She then revealed that PnB shoved her under a table while shots rang out, “I’m not supposed to be here but bc. I am.”

In her post, Steve also reveals heartbreaking details from the tragic day, saying, “My last day with you. I told you ‘I know you my husband.'” I know you’re my soulmate “even if it’s just a little bit. At least we get to experience what having a soul mate is… for that… I’m grateful.”

As we have reported, 3 persons have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of PnB.

The police say Freddy Lee Tron His 17-year-old son spotted PnB entering the restaurant before the son followed him inside, shooting PnB during a robbery to obtain the rapper’s jewelry.

Chantelle Tronthe 17-year-old’s stepmother has been arrested for complicity in premeditated murder.