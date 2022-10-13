BNP Rock’s girlfriend is speaking for the first time since his murder

PnB RockHis girlfriend’s world was turned upside down the day he was murdered…but she says his actions saved her life, putting her under a table and out of harm’s way.
Stephanie Sibonhuang She posted a lengthy comment on Instagram on Thursday, the first time she’s spoken since PnB shot Inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles a month ago.
Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.
Steve says, “I’m not 100% okay. If I wasn’t spiritual, I might kill myself (but then I’d go to hell and my leg isn’t there).” She then revealed that PnB shoved her under a table while shots rang out, “I’m not supposed to be here but bc. I am.”
In her post, Steve also reveals heartbreaking details from the tragic day, saying, “My last day with you. I told you ‘I know you my husband.'” I know you’re my soulmate “even if it’s just a little bit. At least we get to experience what having a soul mate is… for that… I’m grateful.”
GT
Father and son charged with murder in PnB rock shooting, father arrested in Vegas
As we have reported, 3 persons have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of PnB.
The police say Freddy Lee Tron His 17-year-old son spotted PnB entering the restaurant before the son followed him inside, shooting PnB during a robbery to obtain the rapper’s jewelry.
Chantelle Tronthe 17-year-old’s stepmother has been arrested for complicity in premeditated murder.
Steve closes her message, “They say your angels come and stop and visit you, but I feel like my angels are always here, and they don’t stop… The pain is real. No matter how rich you are, how famous you are, how spiritual you are. Some pain is inevitable.”
More Stories
Kanye West and Candice Owens are in constant contact, it’s affecting him
Kanye West and Ray J attend the premiere of Candace Owen at Bizarre Reunion
Heidi Klum and her daughter Lenny, 18, criticized for photographing lingerie: ‘Very annoying’