June 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

BMW is using its motorsport expertise to develop electric cars

Ayhan 17 hours ago 2 min read
bmw lmdh v8 17

Although the new M3 Touring takes center stage at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the upcoming LMDh prototype is also present as a testament to things to come. Autocar I sat down and spoke with M President Frank van Mel about how the company’s motorsport expertise will shape the future of M cars in the electric age. BMW aims to add excitement to electric vehicles by instilling some of its motorsport expertise during the development phase.

One way to make zero-emissions cars more exciting is to replicate the noise made by the internal combustion engine. Not only that, but the goal is to simulate the special feeling you get when changing gears in a manual M car, whether it’s an M2 or M3/M4. However, it will take some time to come up with these features as Head of Department M admits that he still has to figure out solutions.

“In racing, you judge your speed by listening to the revs and knowing what gear you are using. You need that feedback, and we need to replicate it. We need to find a solution to this in the race and then drip it into our road cars.”

bmw lmdh v8 10830x554

While the BMW M . promised Keep your inline six and eight engines alive until 2030Frank van Mel feels pressure from regulators regarding the inevitable ICE ban:

“If everything was going electric by then there would be no GT3 or GT4 [racing] If we don’t we’ll leave the old races. We have to start our studies now, because it will take years to get there. If we want to race at Le Mans in 2030, we need to find the solutions.”

Although a A return to Formula 1 has already been ruled out, the LMDh BMW M program will help accelerate the development of road vehicles that will keep pace with stricter emissions regulations. Lessons learned while engineering the V8 hybrid endurance car will also pay off in terms of improving the cooling and aerodynamics of road-legal M models.

See also  Glenn Schofield teases news of the Callisto Protocol along with a close-up of a creature

Meanwhile, Frank van Mill sees the cup half-full in regards to ICE’s eventual demise: “It’s not the end of the journey but the beginning of another exciting journey for M.”

That journey will begin before the end of the year with the XM SUV featuring a V8 hybrid setup linked to the LMDH and very likely 2024 5 like that. Meanwhile, by late 2022, the next-generation M2 G87 will be the last non-hybrid M car.

source: Autocar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Sony launches new PS Store credit vouchers for PS Plus

1 hour ago Ayhan
2 min read

Steam’s best summer sale deals, from FFVII to Cuphead

9 hours ago Ayhan
5 min read

Handbook of Engineering Values ​​- Powerful Ideas, Loosely Held > News

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Two people were killed in a shooting at a gay hotel in Oslo.

50 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

‘Inflation expectations are not worth the paper it’s written on’: This is about the Bank of Canada’s reaction to inflation, but it’s the same in the US and everywhere

58 mins ago Izer
5 min read

Amber Heard’s Appeal – Latest: No settlement as actor hints at Johnny Depp’s verdict appeal

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital Reconnaissance Mysterious Rocket Impact Site

1 hour ago Izer