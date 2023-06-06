Blue Jays’ Alec Manoah scored the first inning against the Astros, “It’s all on the table” moving forward

Things couldn’t get any worse for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alec Manoah after another poor start Monday against the Houston Astros.

Manoah, who entered the night with him Lowest fWAR rating (minus 0.4) in the majors Of the 93 eligible starters, he was hoping to finally pitch at least a marginal gain after only going four innings in his previous start versus the Milwaukee Brewers on May 31. But even that ended up being wishful thinking.

Instead, the 2022 All-Star had the worst and shortest outing of his major league career, throwing 38 pitches and giving up six earned runs while scoring just one. Toronto would go on to lose 11-4.

With his former ace caught in little more than a rut, manager John Schneider ruled nothing out as to how the Blue Jays will continue from here.

Schneider said after a game. “When I say it’s all on the table, yeah, it’s all there. We’re just trying to help him get back to the caliber of pitcher he was.”

Alec Manoah’s struggles continued Monday, as he was pulled early in his start against the Houston Astros. (Getty Images)

Things went off the rails quickly in the first half, as the first pitch thrown by Manoah was deposited into right field by Houston’s Mauricio Dupont. Then, Jeremy Peña hit a great hit that stayed just below the third base foul line.

Despite Manoah’s best efforts to get the ball into the foul territory, Pena’s single put two runners out of nowhere as the ever-dangerous Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate.

After Manoah fell behind him at 3-0, Alvarez eventually converted an eight-pitch hit into an RBI single as his line deflected off Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s glove and fell into shallow right field. Even though Alex Bregman flew into center field – albeit at 98.1 mph – things continued to go downhill from there.

Kyle Tucker cashed in the Astros’ second inning of the night with an opposite line drive, advancing Alvarez to second. As Manoah jumped out an 0-2 lead off Jose Abreu, he followed it up with four straight balls, loading the bases with just one out from Corey Julks.

Gulicks, with only four home runs in his MLB career, ambushed a 94.2-mph manoah pitcher on AB’s first pitch, hitting a 386-foot grand slam to put Houston ahead 6-0.

Manoah was presented with an opportunity to straighten the ship after one of the huge swings emptied the bases. But after landing consecutive 100-plus-mile-per-hour whoops of strikes, Schneider had no choice but to pull the hook on his faltering right.

Blue Jays fans weren’t shy about expressing their displeasure as a bunch of boos swept from center Rogers once the 6-foot-6 pitcher’s night ended prematurely.

The 25-year-old’s final pitching streak was far from beautiful, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk in just a third of an inning — becoming only the second Blue Jays pitcher to record such a terrifying run.

After a miserable Monday outing, Manoah’s ERA jumped to 6.36—seventh highest in the majors—on the season over 58.0 innings pitched in 13 starts. He also has an MLB-high 6.53 FIP and a 14.9% run-to-volley ratio, which is by far the worst of his career.

Toronto is the only MLB team to use just five players this season, but amid Manoah’s never-ending troubles, that streak may soon end.