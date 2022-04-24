Bloomberg’s Gurman reveals saved changes to iPhone 14 Pro

Last year’s iPhone 13 range wasn’t a huge upgrade over its predecessor, but this year iPhone 14 تشكيلة lineup It could be more exciting, the distinguished suggests Bloomberg journalist Mark Gorman (via Me more).
Gurman repeats many of the expectations we’ve heard before, as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be massive upgrades over their predecessors and the new phones will have Same general appearance As outgoing models.
The journalist supported reports that the 5.4-inch mini model had been retired in favor of a 6.7 inch Max Model. It also lends credence to rumors that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will do so. The A15 Bionic chip carried over from last year – which by the way is not slow and has a clear lead on the chips that run Best Android Phones Today – while the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the new A16 chip, which will be based on a more advanced 4nm manufacturing process that should make it faster and more energy efficient.
The Pros will also likely feature a pill cutout for the Face ID biometrics system and a slot for the front camera, while regular models will stick with the notch.
It has also supported rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a new 48MP main sensor, and that appears to be the reason for the increased camera size. The 48MP wide-angle module is said to be larger than the 12MP camera it’s replacing, and the lens height has also increased by about 5 to 10 percent.
The entire suite can also provide satellite connectivity, allowing phones to send SOS messages and alerts over satellite networks. According to a previous report, all models will get a file New front camera which will be able to produce clearer and brighter images,
Finally, Apple may introduce some new colors, including The new purple huewhich will change shades depending on the lighting.
The iPhone 14 series is likely to be announced in September.
More Stories
GOG now offers period leave for employees
Legendary episodes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC Coiled Captors
The long-awaited co-op campaign mode for Halo Infinite is set for August