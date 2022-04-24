Bloomberg’s Gurman reveals saved changes to iPhone 14 Pro

Gurman repeats many of the expectations we’ve heard before, as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be massive upgrades over their predecessors and the new phones will have Same general appearance As outgoing models.

The Pros will also likely feature a pill cutout for the Face ID biometrics system and a slot for the front camera, while regular models will stick with the notch.

It has also supported rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get a new 48MP main sensor, and that appears to be the reason for the increased camera size. The 48MP wide-angle module is said to be larger than the 12MP camera it’s replacing, and the lens height has also increased by about 5 to 10 percent.

The entire suite can also provide satellite connectivity, allowing phones to send SOS messages and alerts over satellite networks. According to a previous report, all models will get a file New front camera which will be able to produce clearer and brighter images,

Finally, Apple may introduce some new colors, including The new purple hue which will change shades depending on the lighting.

The iPhone 14 series is likely to be announced in September.