May 22, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Bloodborne fans think they’ve found more evidence of a PC port

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Moder, a streamer, and fellow Australian fighter Lance McDonald assert that what we all know in our hearts to be true, even if it does not quite take the form we want; Somewhere, the PS4 exclusive Bloodborne can be played on PC.

MacDonald has been spotting a shadow in the open for years. Marcus Dominicenvironment artist at FromSoftware (who worked on Elden Ring and the upcoming Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon), apparently contributed an image to Blood fan wikiSpecifically, the oil pan.

Using technical capabilities beyond our comprehension, McDonald determined that this screenshot was taken by the game’s retail build, not the design used to develop it. He describes this process:

Most artists[s] They used the computer build of Bloodborne for their work, but Marcus’ screenshots were taken using the actual full retail version of the game running on Windows, not early in the “Project Monster” era (you can tell by the loading icon in the corner). “

You can check out the rest of McDonald’s business for yourself at tweet above; It’s very convincing stuff. Famously, McDonald has previously managed to get Kojima’s non-playable horror experience, PT, running on an unmodified PS5, and even run Bloodborne at 60fps on a modified PS4, among various other feats of technical mastery.

What do you think of McDonald’s latest discoveries? Let us know in the comments section below.

See also  Xbox GoldenEye 007 Remaster looks closer than ever after spotting achievements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

What do you expect from the Pixel 8 processor

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Intel proposes dropping everything but 64-bit X86 with its X86-S proposal

18 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

The amazing and suspenseful Spider-Man 2 made with No Compromises for PS5

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Lidovkin: Ukraine enters the spring campaign without a very important talent

55 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

European stocks are hesitant as tension over US debt talks continues

58 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Kahoku-born Iam Tonji has been crowned American Idol winner

59 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Researchers now know the shape of our galaxy is very different from what was originally thought

1 hour ago Izer