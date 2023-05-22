Bloodborne fans think they’ve found more evidence of a PC port

Moder, a streamer, and fellow Australian fighter Lance McDonald assert that what we all know in our hearts to be true, even if it does not quite take the form we want; Somewhere, the PS4 exclusive Bloodborne can be played on PC.

MacDonald has been spotting a shadow in the open for years. Marcus Dominicenvironment artist at FromSoftware (who worked on Elden Ring and the upcoming Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon), apparently contributed an image to Blood fan wikiSpecifically, the oil pan.

Using technical capabilities beyond our comprehension, McDonald determined that this screenshot was taken by the game’s retail build, not the design used to develop it. He describes this process:

Most artists[s] They used the computer build of Bloodborne for their work, but Marcus’ screenshots were taken using the actual full retail version of the game running on Windows, not early in the “Project Monster” era (you can tell by the loading icon in the corner). “

Bloodborne: Old Hunters PC version spotted. pic.twitter.com/dbtdkVvUVg– Lance McDonald (manfightdragon) May 21, 2023

You can check out the rest of McDonald’s business for yourself at tweet above; It’s very convincing stuff. Famously, McDonald has previously managed to get Kojima’s non-playable horror experience, PT, running on an unmodified PS5, and even run Bloodborne at 60fps on a modified PS4, among various other feats of technical mastery.

What do you think of McDonald’s latest discoveries? Let us know in the comments section below.