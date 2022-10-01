Blizzard announces comprehensive LGBTQ+ programming for Overwatch 2

screenshot : Blizzard

Today, Activision Blizzard announced three upcoming shows Monitor 2Competitive and normal scene. These aim to promote a healthy environment, with a focus on the new and returning LGBTQ+ player base.

In a blog post entitledSummon all heroes,” The Note and watch The team and competitive esports program, Overwatch League (OWL), have announced that they will co-develop the in-game Defense Matrix, Challenge Cup and Caster Camp. Blizzard said the goal of these programs is to “focus on equity, visibility, and community support for underrepresented races.”

To ensure adherence to its mission statement, the Note and watch The team has announced that it will be rolling out a game system called Defense Matrix. named after D.VA . projectile repelling abilityBlizzard said the program will function as a system to “protect the integrity of play and promote positive behavior in the game.” Monitor 2. “The way to do this can be a bit invasive since it will involve using your phone Under its new programme, SMS Protect.

“The defense array is fortified Note and watch“Experience the security and gaming it has through aspects like SMS Protect, voice transcription, and an all-new user experience for the first time, to name a few,” Blizzard said in the blog post.

If you want to unsubscribe from SMS Protect, it seems that you will not be able to play Monitor 2 Absolutely. As it comes on October 4, players across all platforms will be required to attach their phone numbers to their Battle Net accounts in order to play Monitor 2.

Besides announcing the Defense Matrix, Blizzard also revealed two new LGBTQ+ programs called Challenger’s Cup and Caster Camp. Besides its partnership with radianta production company highlighting “underrepresented races”, Note and watch It develops the Challenge Cup, a competitive tournament that will take place side by side The road to Prodevelopment competition Note and watch program under Competitors to watch.

“This tournament is not a substitute for Path to Pro; rather, we hope it serves as an entry point for underrepresented races to jump into the broader spectrum. Note and watch The esports ecosystem, and we encourage all eligible to participate in both the Challengers Cup and Path to Pro, Blizzard said in the blog post.

The Applications The first qualifying rounds for the Challenge Cup begin on October 21.

In addition, Caster Camp will feature broadcasters such as OWL Soe Gschwind And the Matt “Mr. X” Morello. The plan is for them to share the skills they learned as professionals Note and watch Commentators for people within the LGBTQ+ community hope to build on their skills and make connections within the industry. Recorded will be played from From September 30 to October 28.

despite Monitor 2Imminent launch on October 4th as a free to play game packed with all the things that make it F2P nightmaresIt’s commendable that the game maker goes beyond simply saying he’s pro-LGBTQ by referring to his gay characters and leaving it at that, especially given the high potential for his LGBTQ+ player base to be swept away in a wave of bigotry. The release of the hero shooter sequel.

Seeing how two of its main characters, Tracer And the soldier 76 As an emphatic representation of the LGBTQ+ game, it’s good that Blizzard at least realizes that its player base may be in dire need of a blackout should any returning game fanatics come back with a sequel. Although the jury is still out on whether SMS Protect works or not.