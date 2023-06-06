Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died at the age of 62 – NBC Los Angeles

The reality TV world has lost a star.

Her family has confirmed that Anna Shay, from Bling Empire, has passed away at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke.

In a statement obtained from E! News on June 5. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be lost forever but never forgotten.”

After news of her death broke, fans paid tribute to her and her “Bling Empire” co-stars, incl Kelly Milley.

She wrote on “RIP @annashay93” Instagram Along with a series of throwbacks, “You are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever.”

Fans met Shay The first season of “Bling Empire”.“,” which premieres in 2021.

Throughout the course of the Netflix show Three seasons, viewers learned more about her wealth and life. according to NBC NewsShe was the daughter of Edward Shay, who founded Pacific Architects & Engineers.

However, Shay didn’t always envision a career in the spotlight.

“I’m so happy for everyone,” she said. the people On the success of “Bling Empire” in 2021. “Did I expect the show to be a hit? No, I didn’t even expect to be in front of the camera. I’m very shy and I agreed to whatever situation was going on. It was just me.”

And during the show, fans have always seen Shay live her life on her own terms.

“You only have one life,” she noted in a season one confession. “Live to the fullest.”

the people He was the first to report Shay’s death.