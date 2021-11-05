blah-blah-blah-blah, everything will be the same!

Climate activist Greta Dunberg, who has inspired millions of young people around the world, says the UN Global Climate Summit in Glasgow COP26 is already failing and the world needs to agree on how to achieve their 2015 emissions reduction goal. At the Paris Climate Summit.

During a demonstration in George Square in Glasgow, Dunberg protesters, mostly young people, demanded decisive action, and the climate summit failed because negotiators did not understand that climate disaster could not be avoided by the same methods as catastrophe. . According to him, world leaders live in a bubble, dreaming of endless growth and emerging technological advances that will solve all the problems when the world actually burns, and many are already suffering from the effects of climate change.











Friday demonstration for the future in Glasgow.



Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP



