Blade Assault launches for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on March 31st

the Playstation 5And Xbox seriesAnd Playstation 4And Xbox OneAnd Switch versions of side scrolling Action Rogolite Curriculum Assault Bladewhich was Originally planned For Release September 30, 2022, Now Launching March 31, Publisher PM Studios and developer Suneat team announce.

The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch versions will be available physically at both major retailers and digitally. Users who pre-order the game will receive the Launch Edition, which includes a postcard and sticker sheet while supplies last.

Assault Blade It was first launched for PC via steam on January 17, 2022, after an early access period that began on June 7, 2021.

Here’s an overview of the console version, via PM Studios: