January 13, 2023

Blade Assault launches for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on March 31st

the Playstation 5And Xbox seriesAnd Playstation 4And Xbox OneAnd Switch versions of side scrolling Action Rogolite Curriculum Assault Bladewhich was Originally planned For Release September 30, 2022, Now Launching March 31, Publisher PM Studios and developer Suneat team announce.

The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch versions will be available physically at both major retailers and digitally. Users who pre-order the game will receive the Launch Edition, which includes a postcard and sticker sheet while supplies last.

Assault Blade It was first launched for PC via steam on January 17, 2022, after an early access period that began on June 7, 2021.

Here’s an overview of the console version, via PM Studios:

After the devastating Redstone War, the world is divided into three regions: the outer regions infested with mutants, the nether regions where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city of Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule the world. Fight against the corrupt army of Esperanza as part of Andesity’s resistance force. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your loyal companions!

The console version will contain all the great content previously released for the PC version. This includes:

  • Three playable characters, each with their own unique play style and signature weapons.
  • to improved weapons to turn them into monsters capable of tearing apart the monsters of the world.
  • 200 different items from cores to gears.
  • Fight your way through seven challenging bosses.
  • Use the friendship system to develop relationships and earn rewards from NPCs.
  • Complete the game to unlock attack level – test your mettle against endless waves of challenging mode enemies.
