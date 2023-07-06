BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Will ‘Democratize’ Crypto: CEO Larry Fink

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink may be biased when it comes to his company’s application for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund, but he told FOX Business that the product would be a playing field for investors.

“What we are trying to do with cryptocurrency is make it more democratic with all cryptocurrencies and make it much cheaper for investors,” Fink said during an interview on The Claman Countdown. “The bid spread on cryptocurrency is very expensive. It really erodes a lot of the returns… because it costs a lot of money right now to do business with Bitcoin and it costs a lot of money to get out of that. And so hopefully our regulators look at these filings.” As a way to democratize digital currencies and we will see in the future how this is done.

BlackRock, last month, became the latest to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an instant Bitcoin ETF. The company’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, if approved by regulators, will use Coinbase Custody as its custodian and give investors exposure to the largest cryptocurrency by market cap without buying it outright, while the bitcoin spot ETF will track the underlying market price of bitcoin.

Fink declined to provide any more detail than those contained in the public filing or how regulators might interpret them.

But he believes a bitcoin product like this can do what traditional ETFs have done for the mutual fund industry.

“ETFs were a huge revolution in the mutual fund industry and they’re really taking over the mutual fund industry. We believe if we can create more asset and security tokens and that’s what bitcoin is, it could spark the finance revolution again” is Don. .

While BlackRock, with $9 trillion in assets, is undoubtedly a big hitter, it also joined a long list of companies with similar applications that have been rejected by the SEC, including Grayscale, which is suing the Securities Commission. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to challenge. Fidelity and CBOE have also been dropped by regulators.

Meanwhile, for the volatile price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, mere interest from BlackRock and others is credited with helping lift the Bitcoin price above the $30,000 mark, rebounding more than 95% from its 52-Weke low of 15, $602.37 reached in November. 2022, according to Dow Jones market dataset tracking.

EdX Markets, powered by Charles Schwab and Fidelity, has launched the first digital asset market of its kind also backed by Citadel Securities, Sequoia Capital and Virtu Financial. It was launched on June 20th.

New exchange news powered by Fidelity and [Charles] Schwab and apps for Bitcoin ETFs provided by both BlackRock and Wisdom Tree. Bitcoin believers have long argued that traditional financial names increase their exposure to digital assets as they become more established and their acceptance broader,” said Jim Iorio of TJM Institutional at CME Active Trader as recently reported by FOX Business.