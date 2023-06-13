BLACKPINK’s Jennie is recovering after leaving the show in Australia due to a ‘worsening condition’

By Alicia Stanford for Dailymail.Com





BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim is on the mend after having to cut short her performance at Sunday night’s show in Melbourne, Australia.

The 27-year-old singer and actress, who is rumored to be soon joining the Marvelverse, fell ill and left the stage mid-number, leaving her bandmates Lalisa, Jisoo, and Rosé to finish the song.

In a video captured by a fan, Jennie can be seen trying to follow the choreography’s moves before calmly exiting the stage.

The K-pop group’s management company released a statement blaming her illness on a “deteriorating condition”.

We regret to inform you of this during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] At the Melbourne show on June 11, member Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” YG Entertainment wrote on the fan platform. WeVerse.

Illness: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, 27, fell ill and cut short her performance at Sunday’s show in Melbourne, Australia, quietly walking off the stage while the remaining members of the group continued to perform to a sold-out crowd.

After apologizing, the statement thanked fans for their understanding.

Jenny regretted not being able to be with the fans until the end, and assured that she would recover as soon as possible.

We will do everything we can to support Jenny’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding again.

The Shut Down artist issued her apology for writing on social media, “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I couldn’t finish the show on Sunday.”

“I am doing my best to retrieve the ATM,” she continued.

Your understanding and support means the world to me.

Thank you to everyone who came to Melbourne Show. I love you guys.’

Fans quickly took to social media to show their support.

Deteriorating condition: A statement from BLACKPINK’s management team blamed Jennie’s exit on her “deteriorating condition,” writing, “We will do our best to support Jennie’s speedy recovery.”

Tour schedule: BLACKPINK is traveling on their BLACKPINK WORLD tour [BORN PINK] since October 2022. Group member Jisoo, 28, tested positive for Covid and missed shows in Osaka, Japan on June 3-4, according to Lastly.com.

Apology: Jennie issued her own apology to The Blinks, BLACKPINK’s fan nickname, thanking them for their understanding and support.

Recovery: “I’m doing my best to get my ATM back,” Jenny wrote in a statement.

Sold Out: The singers, who have been filling arenas on the BORN PINK World Tour, are set to perform two sold-out shows in Sydney on Friday and Saturday

Acting: Jenny made her acting debut recently in the controversial new HBO show, The Idol. The drama stars Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star who falls under the sway of a charismatic cult leader played by The Weeknd.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “She is still so brave to take the stage despite being so sick.” “Please take back the good Jenny.”

Others severely criticized her actions. More than once, your teammates have been left confused and not explained to the crowd. It really lacks quality,” someone commented.

The singers, who have been filling arenas on the BORN PINK World Tour, are scheduled to perform two sold-out shows in Sydney on Friday and Saturday.

According to the site Lastly.comJisoo, 28, tested positive for COVID earlier this month and missed the shows in Osaka, Japan on June 3-4.

The singer made her acting debut recently on the controversial new HBO show, The Idol.

The drama stars Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star who falls under the sway of a charismatic cult leader played by The Weeknd.