BLACKPINK poses for pictures with Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, WJSN’s WJSN, WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon, and more at their concert

many of pink blackCelebrity friends showed their love for the group by attending their party last night!

On October 15, BLACKPINK launched its much-anticipated showPink was bornWorld tour with the first night of their concert in Seoul at the KSPO Dome. After the show, many stars took to social media to share photos from the evening.

girl’s day heri She posted a cute photo she took with all four BLACKPINK members backstage and lovingly wrote, “From their first concert in 2018 to their second concert in 2022, BLACKPINK is still as amazing as ever.”

Shortly thereafter, Rosie made love back by commenting on her post with black and pink hearts.

WJSN‘s Bona She also showed her support for her friend Jisoo by sharing a cute photo of her at the concert, and wrote, “You’re so beautiful and amazing, and you’ve worked hard.”

while, winner‘s Lee Seung Hoon Take separate photos with each of the four BLACKPINK members, as well as a picture of him adorably decorated with BLACKPINK gear.

(g) I-DLEMinnie, who attended the show with CLCsorn, they shared a video they took from their seats at the concert. In the caption to both Lisa and Soren, she wrote, “We’re here for you bro!!!”

Sorn later reposted Minnie’s video to her own Instagram story, adding the caption “Woohoo LALISA,” and also shared a cute video in which she and Minnie can be seen dancing at the concert.

Among other celebrities who were spotted at the party Park Bo Gum And the twiceNayeon, Jihyo, and Mina.

