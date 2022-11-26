Black Friday’s best VR deal is still alive: Meta Quest 2 with two free games

The This Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still valid, and if you happen to get a Meta Quest 2, this is the best way to do it.. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR headset should have anyway), you can now also get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get your copy at any of the usual retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. We’ve gone ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.

If you’re wondering if it’s a good VR hardware, be sure to check out our Meta Quest 2 review (from back when it was called Oculus Quest 2). And also take a look at our Resident Evil 4 VR review, which our critic scored 9 out of 10.

As someone who is a Meta Quest 2 owner, I can highly recommend it. Not having wires is one of those things that you don’t realize is great until you experience it. My first VR experience was with PSVR, which was pretty cool, but had a lot of limitations, including bulky wires and less than great controller support. But Quest 2 gets rid of those limitations and works great. Seriously, Beat Saber on Meta Quest 2 is the best way to play, in my opinion. Sure, it doesn’t have the precision of a high-end VR headset, but I’d gladly trade the resolution for it to be wire-free.

If you’re looking to get a Meta Quest 2 as a Christmas gift, or for yourself, this is the best Meta Quest Black Friday deal, but there are plenty of other opportunities to save. Most of the Black Friday video game deals are now live, including the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal we all know and love.

