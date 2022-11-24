Black Friday is a really good time to buy a Mac. truly

With Black Friday approaching, there are already some Great Deals on MacBook Airs and ProsAnd more likely on the way. Don’t hesitate to buy one.

With the latest news that Apple will not release any more new Macs Until next year, you may have decided to hold off on buying a Mac. While you can wait until next year for a better model, we think Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to invest in a new Mac. If you’re not sure whether you should buy now or wait until later, here are a few reasons why you should make the investment.

It’s a perfect storm of deals

Apple hasn’t released a new Mac since the Air arrived in July, so every model is up for deep discounts. The older but excellent M1 Air It is currently on sale for $799 and the The new M2 Air is $150 off. The The 14-inch MacBook Pro And the 16-inch MacBook Pro Both are $500 off. and the Mac mini is down to $750. until The price of the 24-inch iMac is $150.

waiting game

If your inclination is to wait, you will be waiting a long time. The speculation is that Apple won’t release new Macs until March 2023 — possibly the end of that month. That’s four long months from now (three months if buying a new Mac is a December holiday gift). This time can be spent reaping the benefits of your new Mac—improved speed, better graphics, and new designs.

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro (left) and Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro are great upgrades from the Intel-based MacBook.

When Apple releases new Macs, they’ll be on sale at their regular prices and you’ll need to wait several more weeks (or even months) before you see significant discounts. Macs that are being replaced can also see discounts, but are you willing to wait and see what the odds are that prices don’t drop much more?

Since Apple updates its products regularly, it’s easy to fall into a cycle of always waiting for the latest and best. But you’ll benefit almost instantly with a new Mac and quickly get that money back over the time saved with a better experience.

Marginal gains are significant

You mentioned the improved processing speed as an immediate benefit, and this is especially true if you’re upgrading from an Intel-based Mac to a Mac with M1 or M2 processor. The M1 boost over Intel could be over 30 percent, and even more with the M2.

But the performance improvement from M1 to M2 is relatively marginal—between 10 and 15 percent. You need to do some serious math to notice this difference. Overall (web access, productivity tasks, and common Finder tasks), the difference can’t be felt at all — and that’s the bulk of the upgrades we can expect from next year’s updates.

The M2, like the one in the current MacBook Air, offers a marginal speed increase over the M1. IDG

If you are using an Intel Mac and want to wait M2 versions of the Mac mini or the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inchesYou can certainly do that. But unless you’re creating 3D content, making videos, writing apps, or doing other CPU-thrusting tasks, you’re waiting for extra performance that you won’t even notice.

No major changes on the way (with one exception)

If you’ve been waiting to see if Apple will make design changes to its Macs, you’ve been waiting a long time. 14- and 16-inch iMacs, Mac Studios, MacBook Airs, and MacBook Pros all have designs that are a year or less old. Apple won’t be changing these Macs anytime soon. The 13-inch MacBook Pro probably won’t change, because Apple is using it to address a specific market segment without having to make a huge investment in a new device.

Even if next year’s Mac mini does make a change, we can’t imagine it looking much different. IDG

Mac mini fans have a more complicated situation. Apple’s $699 and $899 models with the M1 feature a design that’s been in use since 2010. reports We say Apple could release the redesigned M2 Mac mini in the spring of 2023, but some rumors also say that the new model might just be The higher-end variant of the current Intel-based Mac mini which is $1,099. Plus, even if the new Mac mini is smaller than the current model, the current Mac mini is very small to begin with. So unless you really need a Mac that’s smaller than the current Mac mini, there’s really no reason to wait.

The only Mac worth waiting for is the The new Mac Pro. Apple only offers Intel-based models for now, and when it introduces the M-series Mac Pro, it will likely also have a new design. However, the Mac Pro isn’t the kind of product that goes on sale on Black Friday, it’s also the kind of user who doesn’t wait for sales because they need the power to buy it. Immediately. So Mac Pro subscribers can sit out until 2023.