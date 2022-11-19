November 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Black Friday iPhone Deals 2022 – Get a free iPhone 14 Pro from Verizon

Ayhan 2 hours ago 2 min read
iPhone 14 Pro displaying home screen while held in hand

We’ve been researching Black Friday iPhone deals, and we’re bringing you our findings below. If you’re looking to upgrade your own phone or the phone of someone else in your life, the deals we have here will help you do just that for less money.

One of our favourites Black Friday Deals Comes courtesy of Verizon. New customers can get iPhone 14 Pro for free via trade-in program (Opens in a new tab) and with eligible 5G data plans. Plus, you’ll get a $200 credit when you switch from a competing carrier.

It’s also worth calling that out The Apple Store will be holding its annual Black Friday sale from November 25 through November 28. However, the sale is not as great as one might hope. Apple is offering a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE 2022. There are no freebies if you want an iPhone 14.

However, we’re rounding up the best Black Friday iPhone deals you can shop right now. Additionally, be sure to check out our guide to Top 10 Apple Black Friday deals You can get it now. And if you want a different phone for less, take a look at the top Black friday phone deals very.

The best Black Friday iPhone deals right now

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

iPhone SE 2022

Tips for finding the best Black Friday iPhone deals

  • Start with carriers: Carriers tend to offer the best Black Friday iPhone deals. There is one problem – in order to get the best deals, you have to switch to their service. In some cases, you may also have to sign up for an unlimited plan or trade in an old phone.
  • Trade in your old phone with credit: If you have an old phone to trade in, many carriers will give you a generous credit that can range from $100 to $1,000. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone’s cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most out of your replacement.
  • Check out MVNOs: Short for Mobile Virtual Network Operator, MVNOs run on existing networking infrastructure. For example, Verizon-owned Visible operates on Verizon’s network, while Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile’s network. MVNOs offer plans that are less expensive than their larger counterparts. In some cases, there is some trade-off like less friendly customer support or slightly slower data speeds.
  • Don’t be afraid of renovations: Apple offers some of the best innovations in the industry. They refurbish their iPhones to look like new and we especially love the company’s refurbishments because they’re all backed by the one-year warranty that you get with a new Apple device.
See also  Overwatch 2 closed beta starts April 26th on PC only

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Epic claims that Google paid $360 million to prevent Activision from launching its own App Store

10 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Blizzard is hearing fans’ complaints about the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass slug

18 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting a stable Android 13 update, limited to beta testers

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

New FTX boss says crypto group will continue to reorganize or sell

1 hour ago Izer
5 min read

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for the sales debacle

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Artemis 1’s Orion capsule is still on track for a flyby of the Moon on Monday

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Mets trade for Eliezer Hernandez, Jeff Brigham from the Marlins

2 hours ago Emet