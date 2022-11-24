Black Friday iPad deals Live blog: The best deals on the Apple iPad, iPad Pro, and more

refreshes

(Image credit: ESR) Right now, the best deal on the iPad Pro with the M2 chip, which was recently released, is $100 off asking price of $1,099 at B&H Photo—now it’s $999 (Opens in a new tab). Now, this isn’t the biggest discount we’ve seen on this model. That was when the asking price dropped to $784 on Amazon. But for now, this is the best we can find, if you want to get the latest iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Apple) In the US, you can also get a deep discount on the brand new M2 iPad Pro. At the moment, the iPad Pro is available in 128 GB At B&H for $999, down from $1,099 (Opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Future/Apple) Speaking of the latest equipment, we’re surprised to see some deals on the latest iPad Pro already. Released just last month, the new high-end tablet features the Apple Pencil’s cool new “hover” feature — and if you hover over the Buy button, £40 off at John Lewis (Opens in a new tab) It might make this decision a little easier.

(Image credit: Apple) If you’re thinking of buying your first iPad, it can be a little daunting to know where to start. What is the difference between the ninth and tenth generation? Do you need Air or Pro. We just don’t have it iPad generations Manual has you covered, however Amazon also has a page dedicated to the iPad (Opens in a new tab) Where you will find every deal in one place.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple finally brought the entry-level iPad into the 21st century last month, ditching the Home button and irregular bezels in favor of an all-screen design. Surprisingly, it is already available for £20 off in the UK at Very (Opens in a new tab). See also This Black Friday 2022 Nintendo Switch deal is valid everywhere

(Image credit: Apple) If you really want your iPad to act as a laptop replacement, Magic Keyboard is a must. Now at John Lewis, you can Save £20 on the accessory when you buy it with the awesome iPad Air 5 (Opens in a new tab)Using the code APPLESAVE20.

(Image credit: Apple) When Apple announced its new iPads last month, there was something to the tale — it had quietly raised the prices of existing models, most notably the iPad mini. But don’t despair — right now, the 256GB iPad mini is a whopping $100 off at Amazon, Price cut from $499 to $400 (Opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Creative Bloq) We’re calling it — Amazon’s 10th-gen iPad deal is the best this Black Friday. Right now, the ninth-generation iPad is available for £60 off in the UK and $60 off in the US — which means that for perhaps the first time ever, you can buy an iPad for under $300. And this isn’t a discontinued model either — the ninth-generation iPad is still the pride of the current iPad lineup. In the UK £309 (Opens in a new tab)And the In the US, it’s only $269 (Opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Future) What’s rarer than iPad deals? Apple Pencil deals. But at the moment on Amazon in the US, both the first and second generation models are being sold, with $30 second generation (Opens in a new tab)And the $20 off the first generation (Opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Apple) The fifth-generation iPad Air is one of the most powerful tablets out there, and it definitely gives the iPad Pro a run for its money. And at a discount of 15%, bringing the price From £669 to £569 (Opens in a new tab)It’s a bargain on Amazon now. See also EA Backtracks on Sims 4 MOD limitations after backlash

(Image credit: Apple) if you want approx UK’s latest and greatest, John Lewis is offering £100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro (5th generation, 2021), bringing the price down from £1,749 to £1,649 (Opens in a new tab). And this comes with a whopping 2TB of storage — that’s, let’s face it, about as much as you’ll ever need.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple is hardly known for its budget pricing, so it’s pretty surprising you can get an iPad for just over £300. On Amazon now, the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad £60 off in full (Opens in a new tab)Available for just £309!

(Image credit: Apple) If you’re after the latest and best, the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro, which was only released last month, is already discounted on Amazon by £40 off – He lowered the price to £859 (Opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Apple) The fourth-generation iPad Air blew us away when it debuted in 2020, and it’s still impressive so far. With its all-screen design and Apple Pencil 2, it gives the Pro a run for its money — and in the US right now, it’s dropped from From $599 to $349 at Walmart (Opens in a new tab)

(Image credit: Apple) (Opens in a new tab) This super hot iPad deal this Black Friday comes from B&H Photo, which is currently very well serviced $100 off a new 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro, bringing the price down to $999 (Opens in a new tab). The new iPad Pro is an absolute powerhouse, and seeing it with less than a month to go from release is a real treat. This particular model comes complete with an M2 chip, 128GB SSD, and Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Apple) (Opens in a new tab) Last month, Apple released a new 10th-generation iPad, but unlike other models, it didn’t replace its predecessor. Apple kept the ninth generation iPad in its product line, which is a testament to the capabilities of the entry-level tablet. The good news is that the arrival of its younger sibling means the Model 9’s price has come down, and it has Available now on Amazon for just $269. (Opens in a new tab) See also This $2,900 ThunderBolt 3 dock comes with a 16TB SSD Retailing for £329, last Black Friday we saw that drop to $299, its lowest ever. Then just last month, when the 10th generation was released, it dropped further to $269, and now that deal is back again. If you want a good tablet for everyday use, which can be shared among the family, then the ninth generation iPad is more than enough. And at this price it is a complete bargain.

(Image credit: Apple) (Opens in a new tab) Do you want a portable tablet? The iPad mini is a great choice for anyone who needs to work on the go. And now the price has dropped to the lowest recorded price on Amazon UK – 2021 iPad mini with Wi-Fi and 64GB SSD now only £459 (Opens in a new tab). We saw the mini drop of this price back in April, but haven’t seen it drop since. We’ve never seen it cheaper, so who knows if the next few days will see a record discount, but since the tablet retails for £569 in the UK, saving £90 is a bargain.