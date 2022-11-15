Black Friday 2022: 53+ best early deals on TVs, vacuums, Apple and more

Best Buy has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon during previous sales events, and expect discounts on TelevisionsAnd the smart phonesAnd the Computersand iPads and other technology from Best Buy. Electronics retail has officially started Early Black Friday Sale Monday, October 24, and although the first wave of discounts ends on Sunday, October 30, there are still plenty of ways to save. In addition to the renewed sales we’re likely to see, My Best Buy and Totaltech members can also take the chance From exclusive sales Mondays through the end of December. Unfortunately, Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee It will not apply to purchases made from Friday, November 18 through Monday, November 28. However, the electronics retailer will extend its return window until January 14, 2023, for most purchases made from October 24 through December 31, 2022, excluding major appliances, holiday decorations and select technologies purchased through a third-party contract. best buy for him also announced It will join other retailers — including Costco, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart — in keeping traditional stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, but we’re expecting a flurry of online sales that day to guide you. Here are some of the best early deals we’re seeing.