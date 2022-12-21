Black Adam 2 isn’t moving forward anytime soon, says Dwayne Johnson – The Hollywood Reporter

The hierarchy of power in the capital has changed, but not in the same way Dwayne Johnson he intended it.

Black AdamThe DC superhero movie that Johnson stars in and produces would launch a new franchise, but Johnson announced Tuesday that plans for a sequel have been shelved and won’t be moving forward anytime soon.

The move comes as new DC Studios heads up James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were installed just weeks after the film’s October release, are completely reshaping the DC slate, with projects like Henry Cavill’s man of steel Sequel to Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman 3 Falling on the side of the road.

James Gunn and I are in touch, Adam Black They won’t be in the first act of telling stories,” Johnson said wrote in a statement Tuesday. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways to use Black Adam in future chapters of the DC Multiverse.

Gunn shared his own statement, writing“LoveTheRock and I are always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. I can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Adam, released on Oct. 21, was a passion project for Johnson, who had been attached to playing the character for 15 years before it hit theaters. During that time, Johnson has become one of the biggest actors in the world and in 2017 he used his influence to convince Warner Bros. and New Line Solo development Black Adam Movieinstead of introducing the character in Shazam! as a villain. (In the comics, Black Adam is the villain of the rogue Shazam show.)

Prior to its release, Johnson floated plans to develop his own corner of the DC Universe focusing on him Black Adam Figures like the Justice Society of America, as well as a futuristic Black Adam vs. Justice League (2017). In several promotional appearances, Johnson used a phrase that became the film’s unofficial slogan when it sought to elevate its corner of the DC slate to prominence: “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change”.

But, Adam It disappointed at the box office with $391 million worldwide and got poor reviews. This wouldn’t necessarily be a problem launching a sequel were it not for several factors. One, that the film was extraordinarily expensive. At $190 million, Greenlit’s film costs have soared to $260 million, according to sources, especially after an expensive 20-day run of reshoots after a poor test screening. This does not include marketing costs.

The film will not be theatrically profitable, as stated in a December 5th diverse a storywhich then unleashed eye-to-eye treatment in the press about a more elaborate account of the film’s money-making, with the contender final date rotated a different tune two days later. Johnson weighed in on the profitability of the film with himself Twitter postAn unusual move for an actor or producer. It also put the actor on the defensive and still talk about a potential franchise in regards to a movie whose future was until then highly questionable.

In recent days, rumors have been circulating about a feud between Johnson and the studio. Reports have surfaced that Johnson unfollowed the Warner Bros. Discovery and Black Adam channels only for Johnson to come out and say he never followed them in the first place. Johnson has not commented publicly on the hiring of John and Safran as many observers have pointed to the underlying tension between the two camps.

However, Johnson noted that the two have a good relationship.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed,” Johnson wrote on Tuesday. “It’s no different now, and I will always be writing for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

It looked very different two months ago, when Johnson was feeling so sad about it Black AdamNew York premiere October 12, where he told reporters about his first day in fashion. The actor said, “I took a look in the mirror — it was a very humbling moment because I fought so hard for this movie to make this movie, to keep it on track. Fifteen years, and here we are.”