Blac Chyna’s mum, Tokyo Toni, keeps ranting against Kardashian, she should stay out of court hearings

Black Chinamother Tokyo Tonyis not a fan of the Kardashian family and wants everyone to know about it… offloading the entire family into a hustle, after their court appearance.

Tokyo shot the Kardashian/Jenner clan Monday night on Instagram Live… just hours after they all stood together in the same courtroom.

You should watch the video…Tokyo is calling out to the whole family, spewing profanity at times and laughing hysterically at other moments.

At one point, she said the family “looked dead” and compared Kris Jenner To a character from the movie “Saw”… again she sings about the family and says, “They didn’t get fat. They need a dad.” See also Actress Wings Farah Forky dies at 54: The star dies after a long battle with cancer

This live video came after Blac Chyna and her mother appeared in court for First day of jury selectionfor a $300 million fight with the Kardashians/Jenners… Looks like Tokyo was getting a full kick out of it, as J’s rolled around and talked for minutes in complete hustle.



During the court appearance, a lot of members of the Kardashian clan appeared… including Kris, KimAnd renal And Kaylee.

As we told you, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Rob Kardashian And the whole family in 2017… accusing them of canceling her and Rob series, “Rob & Chyna” over what she claims is a personal vendetta against him, and now he’s finally in court for a day.

So, Tokyo beef obviously comes on her daughter’s behalf… and she certainly didn’t hold back on how she felt.

So far, there has been no response from anyone in the Kardashian/Jenner family… We’ll see how it all plays out on court.