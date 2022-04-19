Blac Chyna’s mum, Tokyo Toni, keeps ranting against Kardashian, she should stay out of court hearings

Update
11:18 AM PT – The rant was handled in court this morning. Kardashian family lawyer, Michael Rhodes, told Judge Tony that he made threatening comments against them in the video. The judge told the court that Tony was no longer allowed to return to the courtroom for trial. Black Chyna’s lawyer, Lynn Sianito the judge that she has no control over what her mother says.
Rhodes also told the judge that he didn’t think the court sitting arrangement was fair to the Kardashians. He said they had to sit in a public place, while Blac Chyna was allowed to sit at the plaintiffs table.
Rhodes said Blac Chyna was so comfortable at the table that she “put on shower slippers.” Ciani told Rhodes that Blac Chyna had to wear those shoes because she had a blister.
A jury has been chosen and the trial will begin soon.
Black Chinamother Tokyo Tonyis not a fan of the Kardashian family and wants everyone to know about it… offloading the entire family into a hustle, after their court appearance.
Tokyo shot the Kardashian/Jenner clan Monday night on Instagram Live… just hours after they all stood together in the same courtroom.
You should watch the video…Tokyo is calling out to the whole family, spewing profanity at times and laughing hysterically at other moments.
At one point, she said the family “looked dead” and compared Kris Jenner To a character from the movie “Saw”… again she sings about the family and says, “They didn’t get fat. They need a dad.”
This live video came after Blac Chyna and her mother appeared in court for First day of jury selectionfor a $300 million fight with the Kardashians/Jenners… Looks like Tokyo was getting a full kick out of it, as J’s rolled around and talked for minutes in complete hustle.
During the court appearance, a lot of members of the Kardashian clan appeared… including Kris, KimAnd renal And Kaylee.
As we told you, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Rob Kardashian And the whole family in 2017… accusing them of canceling her and Rob series, “Rob & Chyna” over what she claims is a personal vendetta against him, and now he’s finally in court for a day.
So, Tokyo beef obviously comes on her daughter’s behalf… and she certainly didn’t hold back on how she felt.
So far, there has been no response from anyone in the Kardashian/Jenner family… We’ll see how it all plays out on court.
