Bizarre speculations surfaced about Belarusian president – opposition leader also spoke out

Svyatlana Tsyhanouszkaya wrote in her Twitter message:

There are many rumors about the dictator’s health. Therefore, we must prepare for all possible scenarios to democratize Belarus and avoid Russian interference.

“This requires the international community to act quickly and efficiently,” he said.

He is 68 years old Lukashenka made his last public appearance on May 9 at a Victory Day parade., in Moscow’s Red Square, and according to underground reports, appeared weak. He did not attend the banquet after the event, nor did he attend the ceremony welcoming Belarusian war veterans in Minsk in the afternoon.

For the first time in 29 years, he was absent from Sunday’s flag-raising ceremony by war veterans. The event was attended by Prime Minister Raman Halovchenko in place of the head of state.

Belarus has been plagued by an internal political crisis since the presidential election on August 9, 2020. In a disputed election, Lukashenka, who has ruled the country since 1994, was officially declared president by a vote. with 80.1 percent. The opposition protested in hundreds of thousands of demonstrations, calling it a fraud, but Lukashenka refused to resign and promised unspecified constitutional reforms.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to questions about the Belarusian president on Monday, saying, “They have received no message from Minsk on this topic“, and asked journalists to trust Belarusian official sources on this topic.

Cover photo: Alexander Lukashenko at the 2020 Victory Day parade in Moscow. Source: via kremlin.ru Wikimedia Commons