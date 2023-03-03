March 3, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Bitcoin drops 5% in 60 minutes amid Silvergate uncertainty

Izer 48 mins ago 2 min read

Bitcoin (BTC) price fell more than 5% from $23,500 to $22,240 in just over 60 minutes, amid a wave of uncertainty over crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital.

The price drop wiped out $22 billion from Bitcoin’s total market cap, which now stands at $430.9 billion, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

Eth (ETH), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and other cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin also suffered a similar sharp decline.

Marcus Thielen, head of research at digital asset platform Matrixport, told Cointelegraph that he believes the price drop is related to Silvergate Bank’s recent controversy with its delayed submission of its 10-K annual financial report, as well as increased efforts by US regulators trying to restrict relationships between banks and companies. encryption:

The drop is due to the ongoing fallout from Silvergate Bank as there is now more uncertainty about the entry and exit ramp. Additionally, there are now broader concerns in the industry that US regulators are trying to cut further banking ties between crypto firms and FDIC-insured banks.

“However, this plays into the hands of Hong Kong and China who are becoming more crypto-friendly.”

“We have seen an increase in stablecoin activity as a sign that crypto companies are using cryptocurrency bars to move funds,” he added.

Several technical analysts on Twitter claimed that they expected a decline from the $23,000 resistance.

Bitcoin price chart. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

The last time BTC was priced at $22,250 was on February 15th.

The sharp decline comes despite a rally that has begun through 2023, with BTC still gaining 34.8% since its price of $16,550 on January 1.

Ether (ETH) also fell 4.74 percent from $1,644 to $1,566, wiping out $9 billion from its market value within the first hour.

Ether price chart. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro.
See also  Roku stock falls toward worst drop ever after 'frankly awful' earnings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Blackstone defaults on $562 million on Northern property-backed CMBS – Bloomberg News

9 hours ago Izer
1 min read

NTSB is investigating a close call between JetBlue and Learjet at Logan Airport

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Silvergate backs off after delaying annual report, warning of futility

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a draft law to provide further salary hike to teachers

46 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Bitcoin drops 5% in 60 minutes amid Silvergate uncertainty

48 mins ago Izer
2 min read

A-listers are dreading the action in the new trailer for Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.”

52 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Giant arcs that might dwarf everything in the universe

58 mins ago Izer