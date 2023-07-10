Bitcoin $BTC opens the week to defend the $30,000 support level

DYdX is not a new platform, but there is renewed interest in it as the SEC goes after its centralized counterparts. The platform is not without its growing pains, and the question at the end of the day will be whether its new technology stack is the cure. Its symbol has fallen Almost 6% in the last month like Ether price rose 1.3%.which means that the market is taking a cautious look at this as the stock exchange prepares for the next chapter.