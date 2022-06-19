Bitcoin bounces back after falling below $18,000

Bitcoin appears to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors.

The most popular cryptocurrency has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the last hour as of this writing, according to the data company. Queen Gekko.

Bitcoin fell on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75. The digital currency then extended its recovery after billionaire crypto evangelist Elon Musk tweeted that he is currently buying the Dogecoin meme.

“I will continue to support Dogecoin,” Musk wrote on June 19.

“I buy.

Musk’s tweet caused a real boom in the market, as she saw the position of the richest man in the world as a sign of renewed confidence in cryptocurrencies while there are many questions about the future of many projects and companies.

Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose 6.5% to $1,058.60 in the last hour. The original Ethereum coin dropped to $881 the day before, its lowest level since January 2021.

Ether and Bitcoin together account for just over 55% of the value of the crypto market, which often changes according to its price. The crypto market as a whole rose 3.7% to $972 billion in the last hour.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has lost 30.1% of its value and Ether 30.8%. But compared to its all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10, Bitcoin is down 72.1%, while Ether is down 79.2% compared to its all-time high — $4,788.26 — set on the same day.

The causes of the crash are the same: fears of a recession are driving investors to liquidate risky assets. Cryptocurrencies and tech groups are considered as such.

“Many in the crypto industry are saying this crash represents a healthy change,” crypto economist and critic Peter Schiff wrote on Twitter. “I agree that it is healthy, but not for cryptocurrency. This industry as we know it is dead, which is very healthy for the economy. Cryptocurrency will probably have a future, but #Bitcoin will not be a part of it.”

“Awesome” Cryptocurrency News Cycle

The cryptocurrency market has also been shaken by various scandals.

The first was the sudden collapse of its sister tokens UST and Luna, even though their founders promised their technology was robust and viable.

The second scandal is Celsius Network’s June 12 decision to freeze withdrawals and other transactions from its platform. And since then, rumors have spread about a possible bankruptcy of the centigrade degree, which they have not yet dispelled.

Then, on June 17, crypto financial services firm Babel Finance said it would temporarily suspend withdrawals and redemptions in the latest blow to the crypto sector.

“Due to the current situation, Babel Finance is facing extraordinary liquidity pressures,” the company said in a statement. “We are in close contact with all relevant parties regarding the actions we are taking in order to best protect our customers.”

During this period, the statement continued, “Refunds and withdrawals from Babylon financial products will be temporarily suspended, and the resumption of normal service will be notified separately.”

Babel Finance describes itself as “one of the largest providers of services to institutions in the financial cryptocurrency markets.”

Three Arrows Capital (3AC) confirmed Rumors that she was facing very serious financial difficulties after her investments in projects like Luna turned into a disaster.

“We are committed to working through things and finding a fair solution for all of our constituents,” crypto hedge fund co-founder Kyle Davis told The Wall Street Journal.

“The news has been horrific for cryptocurrencies,” said Edward Moya, chief market analyst for the Americas at Oanda. “The Texas Securities Board is investigating Celsius Network’s decision to suspend withdrawals, and everyone expects the restrictive guidelines to quickly make life difficult for crypto lenders. “.

Moya said that Bitcoin fell “as risk appetite left Wall Street as investors became concerned about a much faster deterioration of the US economy.”

“Escalating recession fears is dampening the appetite for risky assets and this is what has prompted cryptocurrency traders to be cautious about buying bitcoin at such low levels,” he said.