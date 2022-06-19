June 19, 2022

Bitcoin bounces back after falling below $18,000

Bitcoin appears to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors.

The most popular cryptocurrency has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the last hour as of this writing, according to the data company. Queen Gekko.

Bitcoin fell on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75. The digital currency then extended its recovery after billionaire crypto evangelist Elon Musk tweeted that he is currently buying the Dogecoin meme.

“I will continue to support Dogecoin,” Musk wrote on June 19.

