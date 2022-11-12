Bills QB Josh Allen is reportedly expected to start despite an elbow injury

Week 10 of the NFL season is here.

with the Carolina Pantherswin over Atlanta Falcons In the books to officially start the week off, here’s everything you need to know regarding the injury slate of Sunday’s games.

Josh Allen He is expected to play against the Vikings

Josh Allen is still officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with Minnesota VikingsBut his status just got a big boost.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the work Allen did during Friday’s training went well, so the buffalo bills They started the QB franchise on Sunday even though he still had a sprain in the elbow.

Allen was limited in practice on Friday, which was his first work of the week.

“Here we are in an hour-to-hour situation,” coach Sean McDermott said Friday. via ESPN“Just looking at how he’s progressed during the day and while he’s going through his various tests medically, making sure he can check the boxes and progress to where we can see if we can move forward during the day here.”

Wouldn’t he hurt himself in their loss of New York Jets Last week after taking the bag in their final drive. He is said to be dealing with an injury to his right elbow.

If Allen can’t go on Sunday for some reason, it will be his first game since the junior season in 2018. He missed four games that season with a similar elbow injury. In this case, it will be kinome case Make the bills start.

Safety bills have also been included Jordan Boyer He came out with an elbow injury and defensive end Greg Russo with an ankle injury.

Bills says they are in an “hour to hour” situation with Josh Allen with an elbow injury ahead of Sunday’s game with the Vikings. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

rams Matthew Stafford Advances in the concussion protocol

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in a limited fashion on Friday, despite his placement in Sunday’s game with Arizona Cardinals is still unknown.

Stafford entered concussion protocol this weekThe Rams suddenly announced on Wednesday, though it’s unclear what exactly happened. It was checked after they lost to Tampa Bay BuccaneersWhere he was hit eight times and sent off four.

While limited practice on Friday is a good sign, it is unclear whether he will be ready to start on Sunday. If it can’t, back up John Wolford He will go – which will be the start of his third career.

TJ Watt is set to return

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt said on Friday that he will play in their game on Sunday against New Orleans Saints After missing seven matches with a chest injury.

Watt fell in the season opener with a chest muscle injury, then opted to have knee surgery last month while in the injured reserve.

Brown excludes David Ngoku vs dolphins

Brown has ruled both full-backs Jeremiah Oso Kuramuah And narrow end David Ngoku to match them with Miami Dolphin this week.

Osu-Kuramoah returned to training on Friday for the first time since injuring his knee last month, but he is not ready to play the full court just yet. Ngoku sprained his ankle Baltimore Ravens On October 23. He didn’t train at all on Friday.

back corner Denzel Ward He said he will play on Sunday after missing more than a month due to a concussion.

Chargers will again be without the two best receivers, namely Team announced Friday.

Allen will miss his seventh game of the season as he continues to suffer a hamstring injury. He hasn’t trained all week after missing week nine as well. Allen made a brief comeback in Week 7 after an initial five-game absence but saw only two goals in just 23 attacking shots.

Meanwhile, Williams will miss his second game since spraining a high ankle in Week 7. Williams was also expected to be out for at least a month, but the Charger also had a goodbye in Week 8. It is unclear if his schedule has improved. back.

Colts LB Shaq Leonard to IR

Colts sent back Shaquille Leonard to the injured reserve on Friday, which will keep him out for at least four games with a back injury.

Leonard had a setback in training this week, and said he still had nerve issues. He’s only played three games this season while dealing with that injury, which was caused by back surgery out of the season. He then suffered a concussion in his first match, which led to him being sent off again.

It is not clear if Leonard will ever be able to return to the field this season.

The ponies also ruled out running back Dion Jackson and the end of the Gilani Woods court due to their match against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It looks like Kenny Goladay is finally ready to play again in New York Giants.

Guldai, after missing nearly six weeks with a knee injury, is officially in doubt for Sunday against Houston Texas. Barring a setback, coach Brian Dabol said he was “optimistic he should be ready to go”.

Golladay has only two stops for 22 yards in four games this season. He has missed the past four matches due to a knee injury.

The Giants are also expected to recover cornerback Cor’Dale Flott from a calf injury, and full back Oshane Ximines returns with a quad injury. Tight end Daniel Bellinger is still out due to an eye injury.

Packers CB Eric Stokes will probably come out for the season

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without linebacker Eric Stokes for the rest of the season.

Stokes sustained an ankle and knee injury in a loss to Detroit Lions Last week, coach Matt Lafleur said on Sunday it was “unlikely” he would ever be able to return.

The previous first round draft picks have had 26 interferences total in nine games this season.

Al-Hazm will also be without a linebacker rashan runningwho suffered a knee injury at the end of the season last week as well.

The Packers, who have lost five games in a row, will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Titans will be without many defensive players on Sunday against Denver Broncos.

Banished defensive line titans Jeffrey Simmons and midfielders Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham and safety Amani Hooker with various injuries.

Simmons first injured his ankle against Indianapolis Colts In the seventh week, it was exacerbated again last week. Dopre will miss his fourth game of the season due to a thigh injury he first sustained in September.

Hooker is out with a shoulder injury and will miss his second game in a row. Cunningham was out again with an elbow injury after missing training this week. He missed a month before the year with that injury, but he played last week.

Steelers lose Minka Fitzpatrick for appendicitis

The Steelers reclaim TJ Watt, but now they lose the safety of Minkah Fitzpatrick. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Fitzpatrick will miss Sunday’s game against the Saints due to appendicitis.

At this point, all we know is that he will miss Sunday’s game, but more time may be needed to recover. Rapoport did not say whether Fitzpatrick had surgery, but the logical conclusion is that he did, because the inflamed appendix cannot stay inside the body.

Fitzpatrick leads the Steelers with three interceptions and has 45 tackles and one touchdown. Damontay Kazi It will likely start in place.