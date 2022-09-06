Billions of Euros pour into Russia after war – but enough for what?

Between February and August, Russian exports of fossil energy carriers reached a value of 158 billion euros. The war has cost Moscow 100 billion euros so far – CREA says in its report.

The largest importer of Russian fossil energy is the European Union (we bought EUR 85 billion from the Russians), followed by China (EUR 35 billion), Turkey (EUR 11 billion), India (EUR 7 billion) and South Korea (EUR 2 billion). Imports brought 43 billion euros in revenue to the Russian central budget.

Within the EU, Germany was the largest importer at 19 billion euros, the Netherlands imported energy carriers at 11.1 billion, Italy at 8.6, Poland at 7.4, France at 5.5, and Bulgaria at 5.2 billion. , coal and gas.

“Rising global fossil fuel prices mean that Russia still earns record revenues from fossil fuels despite declining export volumes. To combat this, governments should introduce tariffs or price caps on imports from Russia and accelerate energy conservation measures. Special attention should be paid to reducing consumption of oil and gas by accelerating clean energy and electrification through pipelines and electric vehicles,” said Larry Milevirta, lead analyst at CREA.

The study found that fossil fuel exports fell by 18% compared to the start of the invasion, as exports to the EU fell by 35%. The EU’s coal import ban has affected Russia’s exports and production, and Russia has been unable to find other buyers to replace its demand for coal.

They also note that much of the impact of the EU-ordered Russian oil embargo has yet to be felt. EU imports of Russian oil fell 17% in July-August compared to the start of the invasion, but will drop 90% when the ban comes into effect at the end of the year.

India, China, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Turkey recorded the largest increase in imports, but this was not enough to offset the decline in other countries. The rise was driven by crude oil imports and Chinese coal imports.

They also note that the US and Australia continue to receive oil exports from Indian refiners, which buy a lot of Russian oil, while European-owned and insured vessels deliver Russian oil to new buyers. As Russian oil exports are diverted in response to Russian oil embargoes, stronger enforcement mechanisms are needed to prevent Russian oil imports through indirect channels, they write.

From the above, it can be seen that Russian revenues from fossil energy sources have increased significantly, and the revenues of the central budget cannot cover the increasing military expenditures. Russian budget balances showed a sharp decline as of May – with data yet to be released – which could worsen when the EU oil embargo takes effect. Due to the severe economic downturn, cyclical tax revenues (such as sales tax) are deteriorating sharply, and the crisis is leading to an increase in fiscal expenditure. The Russian government is already insolvent on its foreign debt, and while state bankruptcy is not expected in ruble terms, state debt is on an upward trajectory, and the long-term outlook for the budget is grim.

Cover image: Getty Images