Billie Eilish ‘upset’ about her reaction to Tourette’s syndrome

Billie Eilish talks about living with Tourette Syndrome in a new Netflix documentary.

The Grammy winner, 20, opened up about the nervous disorder while appearing at the season four premiere of David Letterman. “My next guest needs no introduction.”

“I’m so happy to talk about it,” she said after experiencing tics. “I really like answering questions about this topic because it’s so interesting, and I’m so confused about it and don’t understand it.”

Eilish explained that her tics include shaking her ears and raising her eyebrows, as well as clicking on her jaw and bending her arm.

“These are things you would never have noticed if you were just having a conversation with me, but to me they are very stressful,” she added.

Eilish, who told Letterman, 75, that she was diagnosed when she was 11, said she has fewer tics when she “concentrates” on everyday tasks.

“If you picture me long enough, you’ll see a lot of tics,” she told the host. “I don’t care. It’s really weird, I didn’t talk about it at all.”

The “Bad Guy” hit maker has opened up about the reactions she’s experienced as a result of her turmoil.

“The most common way that people react is by laughing, [think] I try to be funny. And I’m always incredibly offended by that.”

“What’s funny is that so many people have it that you’ll never know,” she added. [Tourette’s]’, adding that she did not want to ‘take them out’.