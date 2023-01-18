January 18, 2023

Billie Eilish is claiming a restraining order against an alleged home robbery

Billie Eilish She is asking the judge for some protection, and is seeking a temporary restraining order against a man she claims broke into her family’s home earlier this month.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Billie is seeking protection against the 39-year-old Christopher Anderson …as well as protecting her parents and brother, Phineas.

Billy’s father says Anderson has visited his family’s home several times since late December, purportedly to have declared his love for the singer and hoped to meet her. She said the cops were called 5 times, and they filed multiple reports.


1/5/23

Fox 11

Bailey says these incidents have caused her “great anxiety, fear and emotional distress” about the safety of herself, her parents and Phineas – adding that she doesn’t feel safe visiting her parents anymore.

Billie Eilish

As we reported, The cops responded to the Highland Park home earlier this month after receiving a report of someone who climbed over a fence to get to the property.

This isn’t the first time Bailey has had issues with fans, btw — she’s got it 3-year restraining order against Brinell Rousseau After he claimed he kept coming to her house… she gave up the face mask and touching the doorknob and doorbell when she was at the height of the pandemic.

