Bill Paxton’s family reconciles with Cedars Sinai in wrongful death lawsuit – The Hollywood Reporter

Bill PaxtonA family settled a wrongful death case with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the doctor who operated on the actor.

The late actor’s family notified the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the settlement Friday, about a month before the track began. “The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties,” attorneys Bruce Breuer and Steve Heimberg said in a statement. The Hollywood Reporter. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

the suit Filed in 2018about a year later Apollo 13 And the Cyclone The star died at 57 from a stroke after heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm. Paxton suffered serious complications during and after surgery – an operation his family claimed hospital staff, including Paxton’s surgeon Dr. Ali Khwenzad, had been negligently performed.

They also alleged that the hospital tried to cover up this negligence by not performing an autopsy and lying to the company chartering Paxton’s cremation and memorial that his family did not want it to.

In February, the Paxton family Settled in with Partnership General Anesthesia Specialists in a wrongful death suit for $1 million, with the company asserting that it had no responsibility in Paxton’s death. According to court documents, the group settled on “reasonably compensating the plaintiffs and avoiding exposing the defendant to a costly and time-consuming lawsuit.”

The lawsuits against the General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership included wrongful death, survival measures, and breach of fiduciary duty.

THR I contacted a Cedars-Sinai representative.