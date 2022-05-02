Bill Murray talks about closing Being Mortal: “I did something I thought was funny, and it just didn’t get it”

Fox Searchlight told the film’s crew in an email last month that the film was being closed due to an unspecified complaint, but did not confirm Murray’s involvement, Deadline. first mentioned On April 20.

On Saturday, Murray was attending Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. said the actor, a contributor CNBC That he had a “difference of opinion” with a woman on the set of “Being Mortal”. But Murray said he was optimistic that he and the woman, who he did not name, could “make peace.”

“We had a difference of opinion; I had a difference of opinion with a woman I work with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray said. “The company, the film studio wanted to do the right thing. So, they wanted to check and investigate everything, so they stopped production. But so far we’re talking and trying to come to terms with each other.”

The nature of the complaint has not been made public, but Murray said he was thinking a lot about what happened, and it was a “good education” for him, according to his CNBC interview.

“You know what I always thought was funny when I was a little kid isn’t necessarily the same funny thing now,” Murray said. “Things change and times change, so it’s important to me to find out.” “I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it and it’s not the best for the other person, it doesn’t matter what happens to me. And it gave me a great deal of relief and relaxation because your mind doesn’t work well when you’re in the unknown, when you think like, ‘Okay , How can I be like this… How can I misperceive? How can I be so imprecise and so insensitive, ‘When you think you’re sensitive to some allergy you’ve had for a long time’. See also Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery The actor also told CNBC that he hopes to resolve his differences with the woman and remake Being Mortal. “What makes me the happiest is to put my shoes on and we both get back to work and be able to trust each other and work on the work we spent so much time developing the skill to,” Murray told CNBC. “And hopefully, we can do something that’s useful for more than just two people, but for a whole crew of filmmakers and the film studio as well.” The film, which stars Bill Murray, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer and directed by Aziz Ansari, is based on Atul Gawande’s reality book Being Human: Medicine and What Matters in the End, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ansari wrote the script and was also expected to play a role in the film. Searchlight Pictures did not respond to multiple requests from CNN for comment.