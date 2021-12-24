Bill Gates is already seeing the end of the corona virus infection

According to a post on Twitter, the world is in danger after the release of the Omigron variant. As he said, he was forced to cancel his Christmas plan and asked people to take the spread of the new version seriously.

“When life returns to normal, we can enter the worst phase of the epidemic,” Gates wrote. – Omigron can reach all of us. It spreads faster than any virus in history. It will soon appear in all countries of the world. ”

He expressed concern, “It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. We should take it seriously until we know more about it. Although it is only half as severe as the Delta, it will be the worst wave we have ever seen because it is so contagious.

However, Gates believes the Govt 19 epidemic will end in 2022. He predicted that the current wave would last for three months.

“The good news is that Omigron is moving so fast that if it dominates a country, the tide will recede within three months,” Gates said, adding that he still believes the epidemic is on if we take the right steps. Will end in 2022.

Opening Image: MTI / EPA-KEYSTONE / Gian Ehrenzeller