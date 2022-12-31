Bill Cosby is sued by accuser Stacy Pinkerton over his alleged sexual assault in 1986

Bill Cosby Accused Stacy Pinkerton You’ll take it to court… A sexual assault lawsuit she claims happened while the comedian was on “The Cosby Show”… But the Cosby camp says he ripped off money.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Stacey alleges that Bell sexually assaulted her way back in 1986 when she was about 21…and says he used his power, influence, and authority as a “Cosby Show” star to groom her.

Stacy claims that she met Bill in 1986 and he invited her to New York, where the NBC sitcom was filmed, to be on the show. She says she was working as a flight attendant and model at the time, and Bill promised to help her career.

In the documents, Stacey claims she agreed to hang out with Bell in New York under the pretense that Cosby was interested in advancing her career as a model and actress…but she claims he had ulterior motives.

Stacy claims that Bell took her to the “Cosby Show” studio in New York and they filmed an episode, though she did not appear in the final edit. She says he set her up in a hotel and gave her money, which she claims was a manipulative tactic to gain her trust.



Under the guise of helping her with her career, Stacy claims that Bill arranged for them to meet again in 1986, this time in Chicago, and says he drugged her at dinner and then took her to a private hotel room at the Drake Hotel where he had sex. He assaulted her and forced her to have sexual intercourse.

Stacey claims she was unable to consent because she was physically incapacitated… She says he used his power, influence, and prestige to silence her after the assault.

In the lawsuit, Stacey claims that Bell’s men called her in September 1986 and told her he wanted her in the audience for a comedy show, and she says she went there to confront him.

Stacey claims when the show ended, Bill came up to her, kissed her hard, and touched her bottom without her consent. She says she started screaming and was kicked out of the place.

She’s suing Cosby for sexual battery…and she’s suing him for damages.