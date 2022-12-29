December 29, 2022

Bill Cosby is considering a comeback tour in 2023 and people aren’t happy

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

Shame comedian Bill Cosby He looks forward to making live comedy again and hopes to be the “Bill Cosby” audiences know him as, after his since-declared sexual assault conviction and three-year prison sentence.

He told “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears on Wednesday that he thinks he’ll be touring next year, According to Variety.

Cosby was convicted of criminal sexual assault in 2018, a conviction that was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2021. He is still facing legal problems As recently as this month, five women — including two in “The Cosby Show” – filed a lawsuit Accusing him of committing cases of sexual assault between approximately 1969 and 1990.

Legal troubles didn’t seem to stop him from stepping away from the stage.

Cosby, in response to a question about whether he will tour in 2023, said he is considering returning.

“Yeah, because there is so much fun in the storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it better to say it than to write it.”

Cosby actor Andrew White told Variety that the comedian is “looking forward to spring/summer to start touring.”

“When I get out of this, I feel like I’m going to be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me as,” Cosby said.

The prospect of Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, getting back on the road to crack jokes has not thrilled Twitter users.

