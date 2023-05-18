May 18, 2023

Biggest U-turn in US Presidential Election – Trump Challenger?

An official announcement could come next week.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may officially announce next week that he will run for the 2024 US presidential election, Reuters reported, citing multiple sources close to him. This makes DeSantis the most serious challenger to former US President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. If he wins, he will face incumbent President Joe Biden, who is campaigning for re-election.

According to sources, DeSantis will meet his donors on May 25, where he will officially announce his entry into the ring.

It won’t be easy for DeSantis. Trump has a significant lead in popularity among politicians, according to Reuters/Ipsos research, and top Republican donors wanted DeSantis to announce his candidacy ahead of Trump’s attacks.

Convincing Republican donors will be a tall order for both parties: Most donors have not yet decided who they will vote for, and many prefer to stay away from the 2024 election cycle.

DeSantis’ controversial political agenda has already been covered in several circles by the Hungarian media. In recent months Florida Governor A He had a bitter conflict with Walt Disney World For gender ideological reasons. The Disney Apart from the Don’t Say Gay Act, the American people also took a hit.

