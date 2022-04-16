Biggest Coachella Weekend Party Expected List of Actors and Rappers

Leonardo DiCaprioAnd Saweetie And doja cat Among some of the big names that secured entry to the biggest and most memorable party during Coachella, TMZ has learned.

The neon carnival is known for its Coachella Weekend Party, our sources say in the desert Shailene Woodley He’s also on the guest list for this event… which descends Saturday evening through Sunday morning at the Desert International Horse Park. About 15 minutes outside the music festival grounds.

Doja performs Sunday night at Coachella…so, she probably won’t be so raging, but Shailene’s presence creates some mystery — will her husband, the NFL star, arrive Aaron Rodgers Be raving with her at Coachella??? We’re told it’s unclear if the Green Bay Packers QB will come in handy, but what the scene will be.

Paris HiltonShe’ll be spinning some tunes for a bash… She’s also hosting a virtual replica for a post-party experience, courtesy of the Metaverse.

The virtual experience, dubbed “Paris World,” is for people who don’t have a physical ticket to the party…or a name big enough to get on the guest list…and will recreate what it feels like to actually be inside the velvet ropes. Futuristic stuff for sure.

Neon Carnival is definitely the place for a first weekend at Coachella since 2019, and one of its sponsors is Don Julio Tequila, so you can actually hear the cheers… Shots, shots, shots, shots!!!