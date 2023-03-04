Big Ten Wrestling Championship 2023, Results

The 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championship takes place at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan as some of the best wrestlers in the country compete for the Big Ten Titles. All eyes are on the Penn State wrestling as head coach Kyle Sanderson looks to another conference championship, while the Iowa wrestling hopes to take on the Nittany Lions.

Check out the full results from the Big Ten tournaments below.

The top ten semi-final matches

125

Spencer Lee (Iowa) – Patrick Mackey (Minnesota).

Michael D’Agostino (Northwestern) – Liam Cronin (Nebraska)

133

Roman Bravo Young (Penn State) vs. Dylan Ragosin (Michigan).

Aaron Nagao (Minnesota) – Jesse Mendes (Ohio State).

141

Real Woods (Iowa) vs. Frankie Tal Shahar (Northwestern).

Brock Hardy (Nebraska) – Bo Bartlett (Penn State)

149

Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) vs. Max Morin (Iowa).

Michael Blokus (Minnesota) – Graham Rocks (Indiana).

157

Peyton Robb (Nebraska) – Chase Saldate (Michigan State)

Kendall Coleman (Purdue) vs. Levi Haines (Penn State).

165

Dean Hemeti (Wisconsin) vs. Carson Karchla (Ohio State)

Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) – Cameron Emin (Michigan).

174

Carter Starucci (Penn State) vs. Bailey O’Reilly (Minnesota).

Ethan Smith (Ohio State) vs. Mickey Labriola (Nebraska).

184

Aaron Brooks (Penn State) vs. Matt Finsilver (Michigan).

Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota) vs. Caleb Romero (Ohio State)

197

Max Dean (Penn State) vs. Jacob Warner (Iowa)

Zack Brunagel (Illinois) vs. Silas Allred (Nebraska)

285

Mason Paris (Michigan) – Trent Hilger (Wisconsin).

Tony Casiopi (Iowa) – Greg Kirkfleet (Penn State)

Team results (at the end of the quarter-finals)

1. Iowa – 63.5

1. Pennsylvania – 63.5

3. Minnesota – 51.5

4. Ohio State – 45.5

5- Nebraska – 45

6. Michigan – 43

7. Northwestern – 23

7. Wisconsin – 23

9. Illinois – 15.5

9. Indiana – 15.5

9. Michigan State – 15.5

12. Purdue – 13

13 – Maryland – 3

13 – Rutgers – 3

Big Ten Quarter-Final Matches/Results

125

Spencer Lee (Iowa) won by Tech over Jack Medley (Michigan) (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-0))

Patrick McKee (Minnesota) won by fall over Eric Barnett (WI) (Fall 4:36)

Michael D’Agostino (Northwestern) won a big decision over Matt Ramos (Purdue) (9-1).

Liam Cronin (Nebraska) defeated Braxton Brown (Maryland) (December 7-11).

133

Roman Bravo Young (Penn State) defeated Brody Tisci (Iowa) (MD 13-2) by super-decision.

Dylan Ragosin (Michigan) defeated Chris Cannon (NW) (Fall 6).

Aaron Nagau (Minnesota) won an upset -1 win over Lucas Bird (Illinois) (SV-1 4-2)

Jesse Mendes (Ohio State) won by decision over Joe Hillman (Rutgers) (Dec 4-0).

141

Real Woods (Iowa) won by falling to Parker Filius (Purdue) (Fall 2:08)

Frankie Tal Shahar (NW) won a decision over Jacob Berglund (Minnesota) (Dec 7-5).

Brock Hardy (Nebraska) won by big decision over Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin) (MD 12-0)

Beau Bartlett (Penn State) won by decision over Cole Mateen (Michigan) (Dec 2-4).

149

Sami Sasso (Ohio State) won a huge decision over Chance Lamer (Michigan) (MD 12-4).

Max Morin (Iowa) 17-3 won decision over Shane Van Ness (Penn State) (Dec 2-4).

Michael Blokus (Minnesota) won an upset -1 win over Yahya Thomas (NW) (SV-1 6-4)

Graham Rocks (Indiana) won by decision over Austin Gomez (Wisconsin) (December 6-5).

157

Peyton Rupp (Nebraska) defeated Trevor Chamblee (Northwestern) (11-3).

Chase Saldati (Michigan State) defeated Kobe Sebrecht (Iowa) (Dec 2-9) by decision.

Kendall Coleman (Purdue) won by decision over Will Lewan (Michigan) (Dec 2-4).

Levi Haines (Penn State) won a decision over Derek Gilcher (Indiana) (Dec 6-0).

165

Dean Hametti (Wisconsin) won a critical decision over Andrew Sparks (Minnesota) (MD 8-0)

Carson Karchella (Ohio State) defeated Alex Facundo (Penn State) (Dec 1-3).

Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won by big decision over Max Mayfield (Northwestern) (MD 11-3)

Cameron Emin (Michigan) won an upset -1 victory over Caleb Fish (Michigan State) (SV-1 4-2).

174

Carter Starocchi (Penn State) won by big decision over Troy Fisher (Northwestern) (10-2 Midi)

Bailey O’Reilly (Minnesota) won by decision over Edmund Roth (Illinois) (Dec 2-4)

Ethan Smith (Ohio State) won a decision over Donnell Washington (IN) (MD 10-1) Mickey Labriola (Nebraska) won a decision over Nelson Brands (Iowa) (Dec 2-5)

184

Aaron Brooks (Penn State) won by a technical fall over Brian Soldano (Rutgers) (TF-1.5 5:57 (18-2))

Matt Finsilver (Michigan) won by fall over Abi-Assad (Iowa) (Fall 4:19)

Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota) won a decision over Layne Malczewski (Michigan State) (December 5-8).

Caleb Romero (Ohio State) won by decision over Lenny Pinto (Nebraska) (Dec 3-4).

197

Max Dean (Penn State) won a decision over Michel Foy (Minnesota) (Dec 0-2).

Jacob Warner (Iowa) won by decision over Cameron Caffey (Michigan State) (Dec 2-3).

Zack Brunagel (IL) took an upset -1 win over Jackson Smith (Md.) (SV-1 6-4)

Silas Allred (Nebraska) defeated Gavin Hoffman (Ohio State) (Dec 2-6).

285

Mason Parris (Michigan) won by big decision over Jacob Bullock (Indiana) (MD 12-2)

Trent Hilger (Wisconsin) took a surprising -1 win over Lucas Davison (Northwestern) (SV-1 3-1)

Tony Casiopi (Iowa) won by fall over Boone McDermott (Rutgers) (Fall 2:54)

Greg Kirkfleet (Penn State) won by big decision over Tate Orndorff (Ohio State) (MD 9-1)

Big Ten first round results

125

Jack Medley (Michigan) won a big decision over Dean Peterson (Rutgers) (MD 9-0)

Patrick McKee (Minnesota) won a huge decision over Jacob Moran (Indiana) (MD 16-6)

Eric Barnett (Wisconsin) won by fall over Máximo Renteria (Illinois) (Fall 4:09)

Matt Ramos (Purdue) won by Tech over Andre Gonzalez (Ohio State) 16-9 (TF-1.5 6:15 (18-1))

Michael D’Agostino (Northwestern) defeated Tristan Logan (Michigan State) (Dec 1-5).

Braxton Brown (Maryland) won by big decision over Gary Steen (Penn State) (MD 14-0)

133

Brody Teskey (Iowa) defeated Ray Von Foley (Michigan State) (Dec 1-4).

Dylan Ragosin (Michigan) won a decision over Kyle Borwick (Nebraska) (December 4-10).

Chris Cannon (Northwestern) defeated Dustin Norris (Purdue) (Dec 4-7) by decision.

Lucas Bird (Illinois) won by a fall over Jackson Cockerell (Md.) (Fall 4:12)

Aaron Nagau (Minnesota) 16-3 won a huge decision over Henry Porter (Indiana) 19-8 (Medie 10-2).

Joe Hillman (Rutgers) won a decision over Taylor Lamont (Wisconsin) (Dec 2-5).

141

Parker Filius (Purdue) won by decision over Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State) (Dec 1-3)

Jacob Berglund (Minnesota) took a surprising -1 win over Jordan Hamdan (Michigan State) (SV-1 7-5).

Frankie Tal Shahar (Northwestern) defeated Kayden Rocks (Indiana) (Dec 4-7).

Brock Hardy (Nebraska) won 25-4 by decision over Cal Miller (Maryland) (Dec 6-0).

Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin) defeated Danny Poceno (Illinois) (Dec 4-8) by decision.

Cole Mateen (Michigan) won a decision over Joe Olivieri (Rutgers) (Dec 3-5).

149

Chance Lammer (Michigan) won an upset -1 win over Ethan Miller (Md) (SV-1 5-3)

Shane Van Ness (Penn State) won by big decision over Jake Harrier (Illinois) (MD 16-4)

Max Morin (Iowa) wins by default due to injury over Peyton Omania (Michigan State) (ENG 2:03)

Yahya Thomas (Northwestern) defeated Jaden Reynolds (Purdue) (Dec 2-8).

Michael Blokus (Minnesota) won by defeating Dane Morton (Nebraska) (Fall 6:40).

Graham Rocks (Indiana) won by decision over Tony White (Rutgers) (Dec 1-4).

157

Trevor Chambley (Northwestern) defeated Jarrett Model (Wisconsin) (Dec 2-4).

Kobe Sebrecht (Iowa) won by big decision over Buddy Gallagher (Ohio State) (MD 8-0)

Chase Saldati (Michigan State) won a decision over Andrew Clark (Rutgers) (Dec 2-5).

Kendall Coleman (Purdue) won a huge decision over Michael North (Maryland) (12-3).

Will Lewan (Michigan) won tie-breaker – 1 over Brighton Lee (Minnesota) (TB-1 2-1)

Derek Gilsher (Indiana) won a big decision over Michael Carr (Illinois) (10-2).

165

Andrew Sparks (Minnesota) won a decision over Dan Brownagel (Illinois) (Dec 2-0).

Carson Kharchla (Ohio State) beat Tech over Robert Canyard (Rutgers) (TF-1.5 6:14 (20-5))

Alex Facundo (Penn State) won a decision over Stony Boyle (Purdue) (Dec 2-7).

Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won by big decision over John Best (Maryland) (MD 22-8)

Max Mayfield (Northwestern) took a surprising -1 win over Nick South (Indiana) (SV-1 6-4)

Caleb Fish (Michigan State) won by a fall over Bubba Wilson (Nebraska) (Fall 4:45)

174

Troy Fisher (Northwestern) won a decision over Max Maylor (Michigan) (December 5-8).

Edmund Roth (Illinois) defeated Dominic Solis (Maryland) (Dec 1-5).

Bailey O’Reilly (Minnesota) won a huge decision over Josh Otto (Wisconsin) (MD 9-0)

Ethan Smith (Ohio State) won by decision over Cooper Neuher (Purdue) (Dec. 6-11)

Donnell Washington (Indiana) won by big decision over Cesar Garza (Michigan State) (MD 8-0)

Nelson Brands (Iowa) defeated Jackson Turley (Rutgers) (Dec 1-0).

184

Brian Soldano (Rutgers) won an upset-1 victory over Dylan Connell (Illinois) (SV-1 4-2)

Abi-Assad (Iowa) defeated Ben Vanadia (Purdue) (Dec 1-6).

Matt Finsilver (Michigan) won by big decision over Clayton Fielden (Indiana) (MD 12-0)

Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota) won a tech fall over Kevin McCosey (Md.) (TF-1.5 5:58 (18-0))

Lyn Malchowski (Michigan State) beat Evan Bates (NW) (Fall 3:41)

Lenny Pinto (Nebraska) won by fall over Tyler Dow (Wisconsin) (Fall 1:46)

197

Michel Foy (Minnesota) won an upset -1 victory over Braxton Amos (WI) (SV-1 4-2) A

Jacob Warner (Iowa) defeated Andrew Davison (Northwestern) (Dec 2-6).

Cameron Cavey (Michigan State) won by decision over Brendan Yatoma (Michigan) (Dec 1-4).

Zach Brunagel (Illinois) won by big decision over Hayden Filipovic (Purdue) (MD 11-3)

Jackson Smith (Maryland) defeated Billy Ganzer (Rutgers) (Dec 3-8).

Gavin Hoffman (Ohio State) defeated Nick Welham (Indiana) (Dec 3-6).

285

Jacob Pollock (Indiana) won by decision over Jaron Smith (Maryland) (Dec 1-4).

Trent Hilger (Wisconsin) won by fall over Ryan Fassbender (Michigan State) (Fall 3:50) Lukas Davison (Northwestern) won by decision over Matt Wroblewski (Illinois) (Dec 3-0)

Tony Casiopi (Iowa) won a big decision over Austin Emerson (Nebraska) (10-0).

Bon McDermott (Rutgers) defeated Jarrett Jules (Minnesota) (Dec 4-6).

Tate Orndorff (Ohio State) defeated Hayden Cubas (Purdue) (Dec 0-2).