Big PlayStation 5 discounts have great deals on games and accessories

great dimension PlayStation 5 presentation In May, Sony is currently running its big business play days sale. And it’s not just games that get discounts. Some accessories and even PlayStation Plus subscriptions are currently 25 percent off through June 12.

Hollow Knight: Silksong’s new gameplay trailer lives rent-free in our minds

You might not have noticed, but at the moment we are inundated with cool new games right now. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor closed in april, The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears Owned may and now Street Fighter 6 And Diablo IV here with Final Fantasy XVI at the corner. However, if you need more games, or are looking to catch up on some games you missed earlier this year and later, there are some good deals on Playstation Store And also at Amazon and physical retailers.

Here are some notable PS5 and PS4 games that are currently discounted:

God of War Ragnarok$50 (29 percent off)

The Last of Us Part One$50 (29 percent off)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II$39 (45 percent off)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Spider-Man Remaster$40 (43 percent off)

Dead Island 2$56 (20 percent off)

Gran Turismo 7$40 (43 percent off)

Ghost Cut Tsushima director$30 (58 percent off)

Horizon Forbidden West$40 (43 percent off)

dead space$49 (30 percent off)

Midnight from Marvel$35 (50 percent off)

Sekiro: Shadows die twice$30 (50 percent off)

wild hearts$42 (40 percent off)

Tiny Tina wonders: $36 (60% off)

Hades$15 (40 percent off)

take two$20 (50 percent off)

stray$23 (25 percent off)

sefu$24 (40 percent off)

The Days of Play sale also includes a 25 percent discount on every PlayStation Plus level, from the Standard plan that gives access to a handful of games each month to the Prime plan that includes a Game Pass-like library of cloud games, as long as you subscribe for a year. You can also get the discount for only two months if you upgrade from a lower plan to a higher plan. Taking into account the Street Fighter 6 And Diablo IV Both require PS Plus to play online, so it’s good timing for anyone who needs to resubscribe in the meantime.

Finally, some PS5 accessories are also on sale at Amazon.com PlayStation Direct Store. The colored covers for the console are now $10 off. If you’re tired of white, now’s the time to switch out for something a little more vibrant. You can also get 15 percent off select gear like the DualSense charging dock with code DOPSAVE15. It’s easy to think about how quickly a controller’s battery can die. Unfortunately, the ultra-luxurious DualSense Edge is not part of the sale.