Big change in MVM! Bills must be paid several days in advance

In September, the deadline for payment was 15, but it was shifted to 7 in October – reports Web homepage. On the other hand, pension is transferred only on 12th.

Regarding changing the deadline, the channel contacted the government and MVM, but they did not respond to queries.

Amount paid after the deadline is considered as late payment – this is clear from the service provider’s terms of business. For this reason, MVM can charge late interest.

According to retired speaker of parliament Mihaly Garacsoni, this new situation will be untenable for many. He called changing the deadline a cruel thing, an act against good morals. Pensioners may suffer from mass unemployment, which is why they approached MVM to reverse this practice.

The president of the National Union of Pensioners, Giorgi Nemethne Jankovics, said the change was putting many people in an impossible situation. If the pensioners pay the gas bill by the new deadline, the concerned will not have the money for the past one week.

Our own experience also shows that payment deadlines have indeed changed. In the case of invoices received electronically, the invoice details below show the payment deadlines: the first image shows the invoice details issued in August, the second image shows the invoice details issued in September. It is clear that the deadline for payment has changed to 12 for the former and 6 for the latter.

