Biden’s proposal could lead to employee status for gig workers

“Today’s proposed rule takes a calculated approach, and essentially takes us back to the Obama era, when our industry has grown exponentially,” said CR Waters, the company’s head of federal affairs. “At a time of deep economic uncertainty, it is critical that the Biden administration continues to listen to more than… 50 million People who have found an opportunity to make money with companies like ours.”

Likewise pointed That the proposal would restore the approach under President Barack Obama, when drivers were generally classified as contractors, and assured that it would not force the company to change its business model. The company said the proposal was just the beginning of a longer process.

Businesses, unions, workers and other members of the public will have a month and a half to formally comment on the proposal before management incorporates the comments into the final rule. Then, the department will have a lot of discretion as to whether or not the rule should be applied in certain companies.

“While independent contractors play an important role in our economy, we have seen in many cases that employers misclassify their employees as independent contractors,” Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “Misclassification deprives workers of federal labor protection measures, including their right to receive the full wages they were legally entitled to.”

David Weil, who oversaw Obama’s Department of Labor approach to worker classification, cautioned that just because the department didn’t take enforcement action against Uber and Lyft doesn’t mean it can’t. He pointed out that Obama rule It was adopted late in that administration.

Will said in an interview, adding, “There’s a lot about the relationship that sounds like one of the employees.”

The proposal helps defuse mounting pressure from activists supporting temporary job workers complained That management was too slow to step in to protect taxi drivers and others working on the apps.